1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma corruption trial politically orchestrated - but not by Ramaphosa, says Carl Niehaus

Lizeka Tandwa
Former president Jacob Zuma and Carl Niehaus.
Former president Jacob Zuma and Carl Niehaus.
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • A small group of Jacob Zuma supporters gathered in Johannesburg to watch the trial.
  • MK Military Veterans Association member Carl Niehaus claimed the trial was politically motivated.
  • But he said President Cyril Ramaphosa was not responsible for the political onslaught.

The corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma is politically orchestrated – but not by President Cyril Ramaphosa, says the former president's ardent supporter, MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) national executive committee member Carl Niehaus.

Niehaus and a small group of ANC members, belonging to the Gauteng RET President Zuma Support Group, gathered at the Booysens Hotel on Tuesday to watch Zuma's court proceedings.

He faces 16 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

His court appearance on Tuesday was brief. A warrant for his arrest, which the court previously issued when he failed to attend proceedings as a result of illness, was cancelled.

The case, well over a decade in the making, is on the cusp of going to trial after failed applications for a stay of prosecution by both Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales.

"We still maintain that it is wrong for the court case to take place. We still believe this is not a criminal court case, it is a political court case. There had been numerous political interference [in] this matter, over 20 years," Niehaus said.

He said Zuma would soon reveal who was behind the political meddling.

"I'm not accusing anyone and I am certainly not accusing President Ramaphosa. I'm talking about a general political process that has played itself out. I'm talking about fiction that is a reality. I'm sure that as this case unfolds and president Zuma also gets his opportunity to state his side of the case, then we will see where all the political meddling has been."

'Litmus test' for judiciary

Niehaus added that the media had found Zuma guilty through a "kangaroo court" and that the members of the judiciary involved in the trial may be influenced by the negative reporting.

"This is going to be a litmus test to our judiciary under these circumstances, where this kind of prejudice situation has developed over a period of more than 20 years."

News24 previously reported that the Constitutional Court dismissed their appeal for a stay of prosecution, with costs, because "it lacks reasonable prospects of success".

News24 reported that, when responding to questions around his impending court cases, Zuma said he believed that some judges pronounced him guilty even before the case was heard.

The former president said some members of the judiciary "have pronounced that Zuma will never win a case in my court".

The court postponed Tuesday's proceedings to 8 September, so that documents between the various parties could be furnished.

A trial date has not been set yet.

The court will convene to determine if the case is trial ready at the next hearing.


Related Links
Zuma trial: French arms company Thales intends to challenge racketeering charge
Zuma corruption case adjourned to September, no trial date set yet
Battleground social media: The gathering Twitter storm
Read more on:
thalesjacob zumacarl niehauscyril ramaphosapietermaritzburgjohannesburgcrimecourtscorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
16% - 681 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
52% - 2150 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.20
(+0.32)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.29)
Gold
1766.31
(+0.64)
Silver
17.90
(+0.56)
Platinum
824.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1912.00
(-1.46)
All Share
55564.14
(+2.46)
Top 40
51298.24
(+2.85)
Financial 15
10222.15
(-0.45)
Industrial 25
77692.35
(+2.62)
Resource 10
51987.11
(+4.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo