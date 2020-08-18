11m ago

add bookmark

Zuma denies not paying maintenance for teen daughter, as estranged wife takes him to court

Qaanitah Hunter
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Former President Jacob Zuma's legal team has denied claims that he has not been paying maintenance his 14-year-old daughter. 
  • The former president has been taken to court by his estranged wife, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma. 
  • Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said the decision to approach the Durban Magistrate's Court was regrettable. 

Former president Jacob Zuma has hit back at claims made by his estranged wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma that he has not been paying maintenance for his 14-year-old daughter, saying he has always looked after his family and had supported his child since she was born.

READ | Jacob Zuma splits with 25-year-old fiancée

This is according to his lawyer Eric Mabuza, who denied claims that Zuma had not supported his child since he and his wife split up earlier this year. 

"Ever since the child has been born the mother has not been working, and the former president has been supporting his child for the last 13 or 14 years," Mabuza said.

He said it was regrettable that the matter had reached court.

"We will deal with this matter with the necessary decorum and sensitivity it deserves."  

Mabuza said the matter should have been resolved within the family and that Madiba-Zuma's complaints should have been handled with "the necessary decorum and respect".

Postponement 

Zuma will not appear in person before a maintenance officer in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and will be represented by advocate Nqaba Buthelezi.

Madiba-Zuma has approached the court seeking maintenance for their teenage daughter. 

A maintenance officer has been appointed to sort out the dispute between the two parties.

It is understood that Zuma' s legal team would seek a postponement of the matter.

During this appearance, it is expected that Zuma’s lawyers would be asked to present his bank statements and proof of income. But that disclosure is unlikely to take place as his team would argue for a postponement.

IOL reported on Monday that Tobeka was claiming R14 000 from Zuma after they had been estranged for six months.

Earlier this year, the relationship between the former president and his third wife soured amid claims that Tobeka took sensitive SIM cards belonging to Zuma.

They have not been living together since.

News24 understands that Zuma, through his lawyers, will argue that Tobeka was maintained very well.

Mabuza would not comment on the status of the couple's marriage. 

Related Links
UPDATE | Zuma apologises to Hanekom for calling him a 'known enemy agent' in now-deleted tweet
Karyn Maughan | Norma Gigaba and Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma: A tale of two wives
Zondo Commission: 5 of the most explosive testimonies we've heard so far
Read more on:
tobeka madiba zumajacob zuma
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 3211 votes
I'm disappointed
13% - 708 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 1714 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

3h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.43
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
22.95
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
12.60
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.04)
Gold
2008.02
(+1.28)
Silver
28.32
(+3.73)
Platinum
965.00
(+1.89)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2193.00
(+2.50)
All Share
57393.53
(-0.07)
Top 40
53094.02
(-0.09)
Financial 15
10005.75
(+0.38)
Industrial 25
75218.73
(-0.10)
Resource 10
60057.83
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug 2020

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo