Zuma Foundation tells Zondo to stop 'playing to the media gallery'

The Jacob Zuma Foundation, in a lengthy statement, hit back at the Zondo commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo issued non-negotiable dates for the former president to appear before the commission.

The foundation accuses Zondo of playing to the gallery.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo should not allow his "personal issues" with former president Jacob Zuma to blind his judgment.

"We call upon the chairperson not to allow his personal issues with [former] president Zuma to blind his judgment. We call upon the chairperson not to play to the media gallery as such conduct belongs outside the judiciary.

"It is inappropriate for the judiciary to use the media to tarnish the reputation of parties in legal proceedings just to seek favour with the media at the expense of the process and other witnesses," the foundation said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.

The statement comes just a few days after the chairperson of the inquiry into state capture, Zondo, gave Zuma new "non-negotiable" dates to appear before the commission.

The dates are 16-20 November 2020.

An application by the commission's legal team will be heard on 9 October.

The application seeks to get an order authorising the issuing of summons.

Zondo addressed the matter on Monday, prior to proceedings relating to the R1 billion Free State housing scheme.

The foundation was of the view that Zondo could have waited for Zuma's legal representatives to respond to his instructions, which only came on Friday before his "hastened media briefing" on Monday.

"[Former] president Zuma has always indicated that, despite his misgivings about the legality of the commission, he respects it and would cooperate. However, it appears that the chairperson is determined to prejudice him, to humiliate him."

The statement further reads:

It is clear for all to see that the chairperson has made up his mind that he will treat [former] president Zuma harshly in order to secure for himself a future career in the highest office in the judiciary.