36m ago

add bookmark

Zuma Foundation to 'thank God' for keeping him safe from 'dark forces that want to finish him'

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The JG Zuma Foundation announced that a National Welcome prayer to thank God for protecting former president Jacob Zuma will be held next Thursday in KZN.
  • It is not clear yet if the former president will be in attendance.
  • Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said they would ask God to continue protecting Zuma and keeping him safe from the dark forces that want to finish him.

A National Welcome Prayer will be held next Thursday to thank God for "sterling work" in protecting former president Jacob Zuma, the JG Zuma Foundation announced on Friday.

Speaking at a briefing at the Maslow Hotel on Friday, spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the prayer would be about thanking God for the "sterling work" he has done thus far in protecting the former president.

"This prayer will also be about asking God to continue protecting president Zuma and keeping him safe from the dark forces that want to finish him," Manyi said. 

News24 reported in September that the Department of Correctional Services announced that Zuma had secured medical parole after serving a fraction of his 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was jailed for contempt of court after he refused to appear before the state capture commission.

READ | Zuma's medical parole: Court applications mount

Manyi noted that the "sober decision" taken by the [then] Commissioner of Correctional Services based on medical reports and various other considerations was being challenged. 

"This means any decision taken in favour of His Excellency president Zuma has to be deemed irrational and fall to be set aside," Manyi added.

The Foundation further stated that it had also been observing the mistrust of former president Zuma "inculcated in the public psyche, particularly by the mainstream media".

According to the Foundation, the mistrust they speak of began, among other things, at the Pietermaritzburg High Court regarding Zuma's medical certificate produced by lawyers, and was repeated at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture when Deputy Chief Justice Zondo undertook to meet with the former president's doctors. 

"Now, recently, the order given by Judge [Piet] Koen also provided space for the second guessing of a medical report by no less than a Military Hospital.

"Why should president Zuma be subjected to such disdain and humiliation? WenzenuZuma (What did do Zuma do)?" Manyi asked.

READ | 'Where is ubuntu in all of this?' - Zondo set to meet with Zuma's doctors as summons application postponed

It is against this background that the National Welcome Prayer will be held on 14 October 2021.The Foundation says it is convinced that Zuma has unfinished business in "truly liberating the people of South Africa".

Manyi said:

The country is a wreck. The country is deeply divided. The Foundation is looking up to its Patron, President Zuma, to fulfil the historical mission of the organisation that lives in his blood, the African National Congress whose founding mission was to unite the African People.

The Foundation's spokesperson could not give a definitive answer as to whether Zuma would be in attendance at the prayer, which will be held at the People's Park in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jg zuma foundationjacob zumagautengpolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1511 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2738 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5496 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.90
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,770.49
+0.9%
Silver
22.99
+1.8%
Palladium
2,042.50
+4.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
+4.4%
Brent Crude
81.95
+1.4%
Top 40
58,888
+0.3%
All Share
65,304
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,352
+2.5%
Industrial 25
82,797
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,070
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo