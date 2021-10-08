Zuma Foundation to 'thank God' for keeping him safe from 'dark forces that want to finish him'

The JG Zuma Foundation announced that a National Welcome prayer to thank God for protecting former president Jacob Zuma will be held next Thursday in KZN.

It is not clear yet if the former president will be in attendance.

Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said they would ask God to continue protecting Zuma and keeping him safe from the dark forces that want to finish him.

A National Welcome Prayer will be held next Thursday to thank God for "sterling work" in protecting former president Jacob Zuma, the JG Zuma Foundation announced on Friday.



Speaking at a briefing at the Maslow Hotel on Friday, spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the prayer would be about thanking God for the "sterling work" he has done thus far in protecting the former president.

"This prayer will also be about asking God to continue protecting president Zuma and keeping him safe from the dark forces that want to finish him," Manyi said.

News24 reported in September that the Department of Correctional Services announced that Zuma had secured medical parole after serving a fraction of his 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was jailed for contempt of court after he refused to appear before the state capture commission.

Manyi noted that the "sober decision" taken by the [then] Commissioner of Correctional Services based on medical reports and various other considerations was being challenged.

"This means any decision taken in favour of His Excellency president Zuma has to be deemed irrational and fall to be set aside," Manyi added.

The Foundation further stated that it had also been observing the mistrust of former president Zuma "inculcated in the public psyche, particularly by the mainstream media".

National Welcome Prayer for H.E President Zuma is ON, for the 14th Oct 2021.

Everyone is welcome.

Please put on your masks and observe social distancing.

National Welcome Prayer for H.E President Zuma is ON, for the 14th Oct 2021.

Everyone is welcome.

Please put on your masks and observe social distancing.

No accreditation required.

According to the Foundation, the mistrust they speak of began, among other things, at the Pietermaritzburg High Court regarding Zuma's medical certificate produced by lawyers, and was repeated at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture when Deputy Chief Justice Zondo undertook to meet with the former president's doctors.

"Now, recently, the order given by Judge [Piet] Koen also provided space for the second guessing of a medical report by no less than a Military Hospital.

"Why should president Zuma be subjected to such disdain and humiliation? WenzenuZuma (What did do Zuma do)?" Manyi asked.

It is against this background that the National Welcome Prayer will be held on 14 October 2021.The Foundation says it is convinced that Zuma has unfinished business in "truly liberating the people of South Africa".

Manyi said:

The country is a wreck. The country is deeply divided. The Foundation is looking up to its Patron, President Zuma, to fulfil the historical mission of the organisation that lives in his blood, the African National Congress whose founding mission was to unite the African People.

The Foundation's spokesperson could not give a definitive answer as to whether Zuma would be in attendance at the prayer, which will be held at the People's Park in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

