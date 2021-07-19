56m ago

add bookmark

Zuma has 'taken every point in the book' to avoid answering charges against him, court hears

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former South African president Jacob Zuma addresses the media in his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma addresses the media in his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP
  • Lawyers for former President Jacob Zuma say his right to a fair trial would be violated if a "special plea" is argued virtually.
  • Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Zuma, said the former President's application should be determined through the hearing of oral evidence.
  • But Advocate Wim Trengove for the NPA says Zuma "desperately" seeks to avoid answering to charges against him.

While former President Jacob Zuma's lawyers seek a postponement of his application for acquittal on corruption charges through a special plea, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) argued on Monday that the former President has for more than 10 years, "... taken every point in the book", to avoid answering to the charges against him.

Advocate Wim Trengove for the NPA said Zuma "desperately" seeks to avoid answering the charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering made against him.

"He raises objections again and again," Trengove said, adding the objections raised have already been dealt with by the Supreme Court of Appeal in the spy tapes case and a full bench in his stay of prosecution case.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Zuma in court again

"This is simply a rehash of old complaints dressed up as special defence under Section 106 (1) (h) [of the Criminal Procedure Act).  But it is merely a ruse. It is recycling of old complaints," Trengove said.

Trengove also said 135 paragraphs of Zuma's current heads of argument were "simply lifted" from his application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

He added: 

This application is Stalingrad season 27, and that's all it is.

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen had issued a directive that the application should be argued virtually.

However, on Monday, Zuma's Advocate Dali Mpofu SC asked for a postponement of two to three weeks, saying they expected the Constitutional Court to deliver judgment on the former President's rescission application.

"All these problems will be resolved through the stroke of a pen," he said.

Mpofu said Zuma's rights to a fair trial would be violated if the special plea was argued virtually.

He told the court that Zuma had a right to be present in court and that his special plea application should be determined through the hearing of oral evidence.

READ | One suspected 'instigator' of unrest arrested

He also told the court that Zuma's lawyers have been struggling to consult with the former President.

But Trengove said the virtual platform was, "... legitimate, lawful, and appropriate for the determination of the special defence because it may be determined without oral evidence".

He said Zuma was present and could also participate as much as he would have been able to do in an actual court hearing.

Evidence

Trengove added that the request for oral evidence was, "... unfounded and unnecessary".

"There is no point in any oral evidence. The special defence under 106 (1) (h) can and should be decided on the papers as they stand."

He added the application for postponement should be dismissed.  

In May, Zuma pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, including corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering, News24 reported.    

READ | Ex-MK operatives may be at heart of 'insurrection' - State Security Deputy Minister Kodwa

The former President faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received from his his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik, as well as a R500 000 a year bribe that that state says Shaik facilitated for him from French arms company Thales. 

Zuma has argued that NPA prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from the case. 

Conducted

"There are facts and circumstances that give me a reasonable impression that Mr Downer has conducted himself, in this case, in a manner that lacks the independence and impartiality that is necessary for a lawful prosecution," he submitted.

Zuma also said Downer had failed to uphold the standard and prosecutorial independence needed to ensure that his trial was fair.

He added that Downer had, "... placed himself as a witness against me", when he filed an affidavit in support of the DA's application to review and set aside an NPA decision to drop charges.

"His opposition for the NPA's basis for defending the termination of prosecution decision places him in a position of a prosecutor who is neither independent nor impartial in relation to my rights to a fair trial or the obligation of the State to ensure that I enjoy a fair trial."

Downer has pointed out that he filed the affidavit in question, after being asked to do so by the NPA. He has consistently maintained that Zuma should answer to the charges against him and disagreed with the NPA's invalidated decision to drop charges against him in 2009.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wim trengovejacob zumadali mpofukwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Given what you have seen over the last few weeks, what will happen on Saturday in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by more than10
21% - 427 votes
Boks by less than10
36% - 736 votes
Lions by more than10
17% - 341 votes
Lions by less than 10
11% - 217 votes
It's too close to call!
16% - 332 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.50
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.09
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,806.86
-0.3%
Silver
25.23
-1.7%
Palladium
2,586.50
-1.7%
Platinum
1,082.00
-2.1%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
58,905
-2.5%
All Share
64,920
-2.4%
Resource 10
62,338
-3.8%
Industrial 25
85,733
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,509
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

4h ago

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21197.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo