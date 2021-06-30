Zuma in 'high spirits' despite jail sentence: family, aides

Jacob Zuma is in "high spirits" after his 15-month jail sentence handed down on Tuesday.

He was sentenced by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court.

Zuma has four more days to hand himself over to the police.

Former president Jacob Zuma was in "high spirits" on Wednesday, a day after the country's top court handed him a 15-month jail sentence, family and aides said.

In an unprecedented ruling, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday convicted Zuma for "egregious" and "aggravated" contempt of court after he refused to comply with an order to appear before graft investigators.

If Zuma fails to turn himself in by Sunday, the police will be ordered to arrest him and take him to prison.

But his close associates said his morale was good and his famously jovial energy was undimmed.

His spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, told AFP:

He is in high spirits, bouncing like a tennis ball. If it was me, I would have lost appetite, he has not lost appetite.

"I think the reason he is like that is that his soul is intact, his conscience is intact," he added.

One of his daughters, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, tweeted pictures of Zuma laughing in a navy-blue checkered suit, and wrote: "Reunited With @PresJGZuma And He Is Still In High Spirits."

His lawyers are still formulating a response to the ruling.

Despite numerous attempts by the Zondo Commission to get Zuma to comply and him shunning the contempt case hearing, Manyi said he should have had a trial.

"If you are going to incarcerate somebody, surely that person should go through a trial," he added, accusing the judges of being "emotional" in their ruling.

Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plunder of state coffers during his nine years in office, which ended in February 2018 when he was forced out by the ANC.

Before he left office, he responded to mounting pressure by setting up an investigative commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He was ordered on Tuesday to be jailed after years of failure to testify to the commission.

Zondo on Wednesday welcomed the verdict, telling a news conference this was "a very important judgment for our country".

"It vindicates the rule of law in our country, it vindicates the supremacy of our Constitution, it reaffirms the principle that we are all equal before the law."

But, he added, "one wishes that it had never become necessary to reach this point".

A foundation for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel-winning anti-apartheid campaigner, said: "We have arrived at a pivotal moment in our history, one of which we can all be proud of.

"In 1994, after hundreds of years of cruel injustice through colonialism and apartheid, South Africans voted for a constitutional democracy in which all are equal before the law," it added in a statement.

Zuma is separately facing 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for R30 billion, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.