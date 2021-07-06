56m ago

add bookmark

Zuma made his prison bed and must now lie in it, lawyer says

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has heard it has no jurisdiction to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application for a stay of execution.
  • The Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.
  • Counsel for the Helen Suzman Foundation says the high court should tell Zuma that he has "climbed the wrong mountain". 

Former president Jacob Zuma has made his prison bed and must now lie in it, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has heard.

Zuma is in the high court to apply to have the execution of the Constitutional Court order stayed.

Max du Plessis, for the Helen Suzman Foundation, argued on Tuesday that Zuma was asking the high court to interfere with the highest court's order.

He said Zuma was not a victim, adding the case was about past and ongoing defiance of the rule of law. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | All the latest on Jacob Zuma's legal woes

He said the former president left the Constitutional Court no choice but to treat him as a man guilty of contempt, adding:

The Constitutional Court did not make Mr Zuma's prison bed, my lord, Mr Zuma made his own prison bed, and after carefully weighing his dignity and his liberty, the court ordered that he must now lie in it.

Du Plessis agreed with counsel for the State Capture Inquiry that the high court had no jurisdiction to suspend Zuma's arrest. He said the Constitutional Court could only suspend its order.

He said the high court was being asked to do the "most incredibly, an extravagant form of intervention".

The Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. Zuma had until this past Sunday to hand himself over to the police, which he failed to do.

During the virtual hearing, Du Plessis said nowhere in court papers does Zuma explain why he approached the high court and not the Constitutional Court.   

FACT CHECK | Propaganda, Zondo, and the judiciary: 5 claims made during Zuma's media briefing

He said this was because Zuma knew his chances before the Constitutional Court was "vanishly thin". He said the high court should tell Zuma that he had "climbed the wrong mountain". Du Plessis added there was no hope for Zuma's rescission application. Du Plessis said the high court could not come to Zuma's aid because there was a binding court order.

Earlier, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, representing the State Capture Inquiry and its chairperson, described Zuma as a "repetitive, recalcitrant lawbreaker". He said his stay of execution application should be dismissed with costs.

Ngcukaitobi SC had also argued that Zuma had now turned to the high court asking it to assist him in "breaking the law" further, adding it should reject this.

He said this was a "grave matter", and the court was dealing with a litigant who had defined himself outside the ambit of constitutional and judicial authority.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourts
Lottery
R436k for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
18% - 590 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 2259 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 464 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,794.71
+0.2%
Silver
26.13
-1.3%
Palladium
2,799.00
-0.7%
Platinum
1,091.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
77.16
+1.3%
Top 40
59,757
-0.5%
All Share
65,850
-0.5%
Resource 10
64,273
-1.6%
Industrial 25
85,106
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,049
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

1h ago

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

1h ago

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

4h ago

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul 2021

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo