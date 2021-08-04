1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma more preoccupied with court battle than intensifying #FreeJacobZuma campaign - spokesperson

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma
PHOTO: Foto24
  • Former president Jacob Zuma's spokesperson said he was focused on his battle in court, not what was happening outside the courtroom.
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal cautioned its supporters against embarking on planned #FreeJacobZuma campaigns.
  • The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg issued a directive that the hearing would be heard in open court.

"Former president Jacob Zuma is more interested in winning the battle in court come next week [10 August] than he is by the intensifying #FreeJacobZuma campaigns."

So said Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, on Wednesday when asked by News24 whether the Jacob Zuma Foundation was in support of or condoned the planned protests set to kick-off next Tuesday.

"Our battle is in the courtroom and that is our preoccupation at the moment, what happened outside the courtroom is [n]either here nor there for us," Manyi added.

ALSO READ | Jacob Zuma's plea hearing moved to open court

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has also cautioned its supporters against embarking on planned campaigns that are intensifying ahead of Zuma's appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 10 August.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela was resolute in his assertion the provincial executive committee had not sanctioned any planned marches or gatherings in support of Zuma.

"There are no plans by the provincial ANC in this regard and we do not encourage gatherings of any nature during this volatile time [in light of the recent upheavals and Covid-19 third wave] but past events have shown that people still gather in support of the former president.

"The problem comes when law enforcement officials are overwhelmed and unable to maintain order, social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations."

Ntombela's utterances come on the back of intensifying #FreeJacobZuma campaigns as portrayed by the statement sent out by suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | MKMVA calls for ANC to reconsider disbandment, stresses its support for Zuma

Niehaus' statement alleged because of President Cyril Ramaphosa's failure to respond to a petition signed by South Africans to free the incarcerated Zuma, the #FreeJacobZuma campaign would now be gaining more traction.

"For a democratically elected president, who has been deployed in the highest office of our country by the people, it is unacceptable for him to conduct himself in this arrogant manner," it read.

The statement was released after the High Court issued a directive that the hearing would be heard in open court - something Zuma's legal team has spent the last month motivating for.

Niehaus went on to claim #FreeJacobZuma supporters have resorted to approaching their legal representatives to force Ramaphosa to comply with their demands.

The former spokesperson of the now disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association also took the opportunity to distance the campaign from the recent unrest, saying "we reject with contempt the deliberate attempts to link our campaign to the violence and looting that took place over the past few weeks".

"The unfounded allegations that are levelled at the campaign are scapegoating of the worst kind by leaders, and a government, trying to escape their responsibility for having failed to address the legitimate and immediate needs and demands of South Africans, in particular poor black Africans, whose daily life is invalidated by the most basic needs, and thus the resultant consequences that shook our country and the world."

Podcast | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

Niehaus said the campaign would now embark on further peaceful and lawful protest action with its immediate response being a "protest action, on Tuesday, the 10th of August, in Pietermaritzburg, when President Zuma is due to appear again in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the fatally flawed and compromised, so-called arms-deal trial".

Notwithstanding the lockdown regulations only permitting 100 persons or less for outdoor venues, the campaign's statement said Zuma's supporters were "mobilising for a strong presence and message to be delivered that President Zuma must be released forthwith, and that the Radical Economic Transformation demands contained in our petition to President Ramaphosa must be addressed immediately".

In the same breath, they vowed to conduct the protest actions in a peaceful manner "and within the confines of the law". 

Niehaus' statement promised the protest action "will ultimately culminate in community-based rolling mass action throughout the country".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmzwanele manyijacob zumapoliticscourts
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
35% - 1080 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
36% - 1123 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
29% - 908 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.39
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.01
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,811.15
+0.0%
Silver
25.41
-0.4%
Palladium
2,655.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,033.01
-1.9%
Brent Crude
72.41
-0.7%
Top 40
62,750
+0.3%
All Share
68,898
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,750
+0.8%
Industrial 25
86,237
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,095
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing...

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing on the agenda for SA
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

4h ago

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

10h ago

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo