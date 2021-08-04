Zuma more preoccupied with court battle than intensifying #FreeJacobZuma campaign - spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma's spokesperson said he was focused on his battle in court, not what was happening outside the courtroom.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal cautioned its supporters against embarking on planned #FreeJacobZuma campaigns.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg issued a directive that the hearing would be heard in open court.

"Former president Jacob Zuma is more interested in winning the battle in court come next week [10 August] than he is by the intensifying #FreeJacobZuma campaigns."

So said Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, on Wednesday when asked by News24 whether the Jacob Zuma Foundation was in support of or condoned the planned protests set to kick-off next Tuesday.

"Our battle is in the courtroom and that is our preoccupation at the moment, what happened outside the courtroom is [n]either here nor there for us," Manyi added.

ALSO READ | Jacob Zuma's plea hearing moved to open court

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has also cautioned its supporters against embarking on planned campaigns that are intensifying ahead of Zuma's appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 10 August.

BREAKING NEWSVictory to the Constitution.Thank you to the Legal Team.10 August in Pietermaritzburg will be OPEN Court as per the submission of our capable legal team.Now Mr Downer, will be processed properly, Adv Mpofu SC can't wait.#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/3dHCUxs0gB — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 4, 2021

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela was resolute in his assertion the provincial executive committee had not sanctioned any planned marches or gatherings in support of Zuma.

"There are no plans by the provincial ANC in this regard and we do not encourage gatherings of any nature during this volatile time [in light of the recent upheavals and Covid-19 third wave] but past events have shown that people still gather in support of the former president.

"The problem comes when law enforcement officials are overwhelmed and unable to maintain order, social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations."

Ntombela's utterances come on the back of intensifying #FreeJacobZuma campaigns as portrayed by the statement sent out by suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | MKMVA calls for ANC to reconsider disbandment, stresses its support for Zuma

Niehaus' statement alleged because of President Cyril Ramaphosa's failure to respond to a petition signed by South Africans to free the incarcerated Zuma, the #FreeJacobZuma campaign would now be gaining more traction.

"For a democratically elected president, who has been deployed in the highest office of our country by the people, it is unacceptable for him to conduct himself in this arrogant manner," it read.

Media statement regarding the intensification of the #FreeJacobZuma campaign, and related developments. pic.twitter.com/HmiQn1hmNR — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) August 4, 2021

The statement was released after the High Court issued a directive that the hearing would be heard in open court - something Zuma's legal team has spent the last month motivating for.

Niehaus went on to claim #FreeJacobZuma supporters have resorted to approaching their legal representatives to force Ramaphosa to comply with their demands.

The former spokesperson of the now disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association also took the opportunity to distance the campaign from the recent unrest, saying "we reject with contempt the deliberate attempts to link our campaign to the violence and looting that took place over the past few weeks".

"The unfounded allegations that are levelled at the campaign are scapegoating of the worst kind by leaders, and a government, trying to escape their responsibility for having failed to address the legitimate and immediate needs and demands of South Africans, in particular poor black Africans, whose daily life is invalidated by the most basic needs, and thus the resultant consequences that shook our country and the world."

Podcast | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

Niehaus said the campaign would now embark on further peaceful and lawful protest action with its immediate response being a "protest action, on Tuesday, the 10th of August, in Pietermaritzburg, when President Zuma is due to appear again in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the fatally flawed and compromised, so-called arms-deal trial".

Notwithstanding the lockdown regulations only permitting 100 persons or less for outdoor venues, the campaign's statement said Zuma's supporters were "mobilising for a strong presence and message to be delivered that President Zuma must be released forthwith, and that the Radical Economic Transformation demands contained in our petition to President Ramaphosa must be addressed immediately".

In the same breath, they vowed to conduct the protest actions in a peaceful manner "and within the confines of the law".

Niehaus' statement promised the protest action "will ultimately culminate in community-based rolling mass action throughout the country".