Zuma private prosecution: News24 will defend any legal action instituted against it, journalists

The Jacob Zuma foundation says it is preparing to privately prosecute State advocate Billy Downer for what it deems "criminal conduct".

The NPA announced on Tuesday that the DPP in KZN had issued Zuma with a nolle prosequi certificate after declining to prosecute Downer.

The NPA says charges against Downer are "baseless and cannot be sustained".

As former president Jacob Zuma's legal team prepares to privately prosecute State advocate Billy Downer SC for causing publicly available court documents to be sent to News24, the publication says it will defend any legal action instituted against it.



Zuma's lawyers claim that because National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Andrew Breitenbach agreed to a request from News24's specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan to provide her with court papers, Downer is guilty of "unauthorised dissemination" of confidential information about Zuma's medical condition.

Maughan complied with their agreement to only write about the documents she received once they had been filed at court.

She reported on a letter by Brigadier-General Mcebisi Mdutywa of the South African Military Health Service, which was contained in the papers filed by Zuma's lawyers and the State.

In the letter, without naming the condition, Mdutywa informed prison and prosecuting authorities that Zuma had suffered a "traumatic injury" last year. He needed "extensive emergency treatment" and six months of care to restore his health.



Judge Piet Koen had already found the letter was vague and "did not contain anything significantly confidential" about his medical condition.

On Wednesday, Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi confirmed that the former president would pursue a private prosecution of Downer, Maughan and Breitenbach.

Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24, said:

News24 will defend any legal action instituted against us or our journalists by Mr Zuma. We believe this is an attempt by Mr Zuma to intimidate the media and muzzle critical reporting of him. We shall not be intimidated and will continue reporting on him in the public interest.

On Tuesday, the NPA announced that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kwazulu-Natal had issued Zuma with a nolle prosequi certificate after declining to prosecute Downer "due to insufficiency of evidence".



The certificate allows someone with a direct interest in a case to pursue private prosecution.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation welcomed the issuing of the certificate and called on the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, to remove Downer as lead prosecutor in the former president's corruption case.

The foundation said in a statement on Wednesday that the private prosecution had to be instituted within three months of the date of the certificate.

"We wish to assure the public that the prosecution will be instituted long before that date as the legal team had already started all the preparatory work. The draft charge sheet is ready. We look forward to seeing Mr Downer and his two accomplices in the dock and facing the music for their alleged criminal conduct."

It also said it "remained a mystery" why the prosecuting body took more than two months to furnish Zuma with the certificate.

"This long delay was nothing but another example of the abuse of office and state resources by Batohi. She knew that in terms of the law, Zuma could not embark on the long announced private prosecution of Downer without the certificate."

On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the NPA agreed with the DPP that the charges against Downer were "baseless and cannot be sustained".

"Advocate Downer has the NPA's full support and will continue to lead the prosecution team against Mr Zuma and Thales."





