57m ago

add bookmark

Zuma private prosecution: News24 will defend any legal action instituted against it, journalists

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images
  • The Jacob Zuma foundation says it is preparing to privately prosecute State advocate Billy Downer for what it deems "criminal conduct".
  • The NPA announced on Tuesday that the DPP in KZN had issued Zuma with a nolle prosequi certificate after declining to prosecute Downer.
  • The NPA says charges against Downer are "baseless and cannot be sustained". 

As former president Jacob Zuma's legal team prepares to privately prosecute State advocate Billy Downer SC for causing publicly available court documents to be sent to News24, the publication says it will defend any legal action instituted against it.

Zuma's lawyers claim that because National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Andrew Breitenbach agreed to a request from News24's specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan to provide her with court papers, Downer is guilty of "unauthorised dissemination" of confidential information about Zuma's medical condition.

Maughan complied with their agreement to only write about the documents she received once they had been filed at court.

READ | Sunday Times slams Dudu Myeni for 'manhandling' photographer outside Zuma trial

She reported on a letter by Brigadier-General Mcebisi Mdutywa of the South African Military Health Service, which was contained in the papers filed by Zuma's lawyers and the State.

Billy Downer, the National Prosecuting Authority l
Billy Downer.

In the letter, without naming the condition, Mdutywa informed prison and prosecuting authorities that Zuma had suffered a "traumatic injury" last year. He needed "extensive emergency treatment" and six months of care to restore his health.

Judge Piet Koen had already found the letter was vague and "did not contain anything significantly confidential" about his medical condition.

On Wednesday, Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi confirmed that the former president would pursue a private prosecution of Downer, Maughan and Breitenbach.

Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24, said:

News24 will defend any legal action instituted against us or our journalists by Mr Zuma. We believe this is an attempt by Mr Zuma to intimidate the media and muzzle critical reporting of him. We shall not be intimidated and will continue reporting on him in the public interest.

On Tuesday, the NPA announced that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kwazulu-Natal had issued Zuma with a nolle prosequi certificate after declining to prosecute Downer "due to insufficiency of evidence".

The certificate allows someone with a direct interest in a case to pursue private prosecution.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation welcomed the issuing of the certificate and called on the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, to remove Downer as lead prosecutor in the former president's corruption case. 

READ | Zuma medical parole: Fraser's decision was lawful, best option - dept tells appeals court

The foundation said in a statement on Wednesday that the private prosecution had to be instituted within three months of the date of the certificate.

"We wish to assure the public that the prosecution will be instituted long before that date as the legal team had already started all the preparatory work. The draft charge sheet is ready. We look forward to seeing Mr Downer and his two accomplices in the dock and facing the music for their alleged criminal conduct."

It also said it "remained a mystery" why the prosecuting body took more than two months to furnish Zuma with the certificate.

"This long delay was nothing but another example of the abuse of office and state resources by Batohi. She knew that in terms of the law, Zuma could not embark on the long announced private prosecution of Downer without the certificate."

On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the NPA agreed with the DPP that the charges against Downer were "baseless and cannot be sustained".

"Advocate Downer has the NPA's full support and will continue to lead the prosecution team against Mr Zuma and Thales."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
billy downerjacob zumamediacourts
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 2482 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 242 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 1540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.39
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+1.6%
Gold
1,853.71
+0.1%
Silver
22.07
-0.7%
Palladium
1,942.00
-2.3%
Platinum
1,010.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
120.57
+0.9%
Top 40
63,449
-0.5%
All Share
69,950
-0.5%
Resource 10
75,399
-1.4%
Industrial 25
77,120
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,792
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo