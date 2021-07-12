1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma refuses to 'take punishment', despite 'brazen contempt', Ngcukaitobi argues

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacob Zuma.
Jacob Zuma.
Peter Foley - Pool/Getty Images
  • Jacob Zuma is seeking a rescission of the contempt ruling made against him by the Constitutional Court.
  • The lawyer representing the State Capture Inquiry says Zuma's case should fail.  
  • Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence.  

The State Capture Inquiry's legal representative, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, says former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application should fail because he does not want to "take punishment", despite "brazen contempt".

Ngcukaitobi told the nine justices of the Constitutional Court on Monday that it did not disregard Zuma's rights in its contempt judgment.

"Mr Zuma had a trial, and it was a trial in accordance with the approved procedure for contempt of court proceedings," Ngcukaitobi argued. 

He disagreed with Zuma's legal representative that the Constitutional Court made an error in its judgment.

Zuma is seeking a rescission of the contempt ruling made against him by the Constitutional Court. The former president is currently in prison, serving a 15-month sentence.

Zuma was found in contempt of court after he defied the apex court's ruling that he appear before the Zondo Commission to answer questions.

READ | ConCourt 'exceeded the bounds of the Constitution' in Zuma matter, Mpofu argues

On Monday, Ngcukaitobi said the former president was given seven opportunities to respond to the State Capture Inquiry's litigation, but he chose not to. Instead, he responded with insults.

He was asked by Justice Steven Majiedt what the commission's attitude was on the suggestion made by Zuma's lawyer that he be released pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court decision.

Ngcukaitobi said Zuma's lawyers did not bring an application before the court. He added the inquiry had invited Zuma to bring an application for a stay, but he failed to do so.

"The court cannot consider anything here," he said.

When asked by Justice Chris Jafta whether Zuma couldn't be requisitioned and brought before the commission, given that he is in jail.

Nguckaitobi disagreed, saying the former president had shown that he was continuing with his contempt. He said:

He has told you many times that he will not appear before a biased chairperson.

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation argued that it was not in the interests of justice for the Constitutional Court to rescind its contempt ruling. 

Advocate Max du Plessis, for the foundation, said the case fails the legal test for rescission.

Du Plessis argued that the former president was given an opportunity to provide the apex court with his views on sentence. Instead, he "publicly, unequivocally washed his hands" of this case.

He said Zuma had been given opportunities to engage in the legal process, but elected not to do so.

Advocate Michelle Le Roux, representing the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, began her argument by saying South Africans were watching the more than eight-hour proceedings, asking whether the court would change its mind.

ALSO READ | #ZumaUnrest: Was SANDF deployment necessary to curb violence? We ask three experts

She asked what it would mean for the rule of law if the apex court changed its mind.

Le Roux said not only was the case testing the Constitution, but it was also testing the country's commitment to the rule of law.

She added that, when the court writes its judgment, it would be forced to answer whether rescission only applied to Zuma, and asked how would it mitigate the risk of every "losing litigant" being invited to come back.

She also said the court "created confusion" by agreeing to hear the matter.

But Justice Jafta said Le Roux's submissions were "fuelling the confusion".

He said the Constitutional Court, in law, could rescind its decision, provided certain requirements were met.

On Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed a bid by the former president to have his arrest order stayed until the rescission application before the apex court was concluded, News24 reported.

Judge Jerome Mnguni found Zuma had approached the wrong court in his challenge of the contempt ruling by the apex court.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtjacob zumagautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
20% - 1118 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 551 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 3998 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.41
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.01
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,805.78
-0.1%
Silver
26.22
+0.4%
Palladium
2,858.10
+1.6%
Platinum
1,123.00
+1.4%
Brent Crude
75.55
+1.9%
Top 40
61,081
+1.4%
All Share
67,293
+1.4%
Resource 10
66,361
+1.5%
Industrial 25
86,402
+1.8%
Financial 15
13,318
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

3h ago

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

4h ago

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul 2021

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul 2021

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo