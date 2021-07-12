Zuma refuses to 'take punishment', despite 'brazen contempt', Ngcukaitobi argues

Jacob Zuma is seeking a rescission of the contempt ruling made against him by the Constitutional Court.

The lawyer representing the State Capture Inquiry says Zuma's case should fail.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence.

The State Capture Inquiry's legal representative, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, says former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application should fail because he does not want to "take punishment", despite "brazen contempt".

Ngcukaitobi told the nine justices of the Constitutional Court on Monday that it did not disregard Zuma's rights in its contempt judgment.

"Mr Zuma had a trial, and it was a trial in accordance with the approved procedure for contempt of court proceedings," Ngcukaitobi argued.

He disagreed with Zuma's legal representative that the Constitutional Court made an error in its judgment.

Zuma was found in contempt of court after he defied the apex court's ruling that he appear before the Zondo Commission to answer questions.

On Monday, Ngcukaitobi said the former president was given seven opportunities to respond to the State Capture Inquiry's litigation, but he chose not to. Instead, he responded with insults.

He was asked by Justice Steven Majiedt what the commission's attitude was on the suggestion made by Zuma's lawyer that he be released pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court decision.

Ngcukaitobi said Zuma's lawyers did not bring an application before the court. He added the inquiry had invited Zuma to bring an application for a stay, but he failed to do so.

"The court cannot consider anything here," he said.

When asked by Justice Chris Jafta whether Zuma couldn't be requisitioned and brought before the commission, given that he is in jail.

Nguckaitobi disagreed, saying the former president had shown that he was continuing with his contempt. He said:

He has told you many times that he will not appear before a biased chairperson.

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation argued that it was not in the interests of justice for the Constitutional Court to rescind its contempt ruling.

Advocate Max du Plessis, for the foundation, said the case fails the legal test for rescission.

Du Plessis argued that the former president was given an opportunity to provide the apex court with his views on sentence. Instead, he "publicly, unequivocally washed his hands" of this case.

He said Zuma had been given opportunities to engage in the legal process, but elected not to do so.

Advocate Michelle Le Roux, representing the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, began her argument by saying South Africans were watching the more than eight-hour proceedings, asking whether the court would change its mind.

She asked what it would mean for the rule of law if the apex court changed its mind.

Le Roux said not only was the case testing the Constitution, but it was also testing the country's commitment to the rule of law.

She added that, when the court writes its judgment, it would be forced to answer whether rescission only applied to Zuma, and asked how would it mitigate the risk of every "losing litigant" being invited to come back.

She also said the court "created confusion" by agreeing to hear the matter.

But Justice Jafta said Le Roux's submissions were "fuelling the confusion".

He said the Constitutional Court, in law, could rescind its decision, provided certain requirements were met.

On Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed a bid by the former president to have his arrest order stayed until the rescission application before the apex court was concluded, News24 reported.

Judge Jerome Mnguni found Zuma had approached the wrong court in his challenge of the contempt ruling by the apex court.