Zuma showed 'pattern of disregard' for law - Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for accountability

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for action against Jacob Zuma's supporters.

The foundation criticised the former president for delaying handing himself over to the authorities.

Zuma was handed a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation on Thursday said former president Jacob Zuma had continued "a pattern of disregard" for the law despite handing himself over to the authorities on Wednesday.



The foundation criticised Zuma's "attacks" on the Constitutional Court and called for his supporters who had acted outside the law to be held accountable.

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court following his refusal to continue his evidence before the Zondo Commission into state capture.

An hour before midnight on Wednesday, Zuma surrendered himself to the police. He spent his first night at the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the fact that former president Jacob Zuma has submitted himself to law enforcement in partial compliance with the order of the Constitutional Court handed down last week. However, we note that Mr Zuma failed to abide by the deadline set by the Constitutional Court, thus continuing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy," the foundation said in a statement.

The organisation quoted Justice Sisi Khampepe, saying the Constitutional Court's legitimacy had never been subjected to the kind of attacks Zuma had launched.

The foundation's statement read:

For nearly two decades now Mr Zuma has acted with impunity and has encouraged cultures of impunity around him… His legal strategy has been one of obfuscation and delay, ultimately in an attempt to render our judicial processes unintelligible.

Zuma's actions were "extremely dangerous" as the "rule of law is under siege at so many levels", the foundation added.

"We are profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas," the statement read.

"It is tempting to regard Mr Zuma's arrest as the end of the road. But this is merely another phase in what we believe will be a long and fraught journey. The patterns and the dangers are clear. It is vital that Mr Zuma and his supporters be held accountable every step of the way."

