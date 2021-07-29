1h ago

Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu granted R2 000 bail

Lwandile Bhengu
Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu.
Photos by Christopher Moagi

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu who is accused of inciting violence linked to recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has been released on R2 000 bail. 

Mchunu, who is also accused of breaching the Disaster Management Act, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He was arrested earlier this month after handing himself over to Durban police. 

He is alleged to have incited violence during a briefing at a Bryanston hotel on 11 July, just days after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested and jailed for contempt of court. 

During his bail application, the State argued that Mchunu was a flight risk because, on his own account, he had evaded police five times before he handed himself over. 

Mchunu's defence team read out his sworn affidavit in which he said that he had strong ties to the country and would not flee if released on bail.

The staunch Zuma supporter said that he would not leave his three wives and 12 children to flee if released from custody.

Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said she was convinced Mchunu had strong emotional ties in the country.

"He is not the kind of person who can afford to just disappear. It is a combination of his responsibility to his wife and children and his loyalty to Mr Zuma to see if he is released," Pretorius added.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

