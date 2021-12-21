Zuma supporters to host appreciation event, to celebrate 'nine wonderful and progressive years'

Jacob Zuma's allies are continuing to support the former president.

His supporters are to host an appreciation event, dubbed " nine wonderful and most progressive years in the history of our democracy".

The former head of state's son has been elected as a branch chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal.

After serving a short stint in prison and continuing his fight to stay out of jail, former president Jacob Zuma's supporters are doing their best to shower him with gifts and donations.

The former president is expected to have an event, hosted on his behalf, in his hometown of Nkandla on Thursday.

The event is being hosted as an appreciation event, dubbed "nine wonderful and most progressive years in the history of our democracy".

The reference to "nine years" is likely a swipe at public comments which described Zuma's administration as "nine wasted years".

The former president is known to host a variety of Christmas-linked events for children and people in the vicinity of his home.

This year, though, he is the one who looks set to be showered with gifts.

He has had an eventful year, facing corruption charges and a court case linked to the arms deal matter.

Zuma served a short stint in prison earlier this year because he defied a Constitutional Court order that he testify at the State Capture Inquiry.

His supporters, however, have pushed for a different narrative, including the publication of book – titled Jacob Zuma Speaks – which is a collection of his speeches as well as commentary from his allies.

'We all started there'

The former president's son, Duduzane, was elected branch chairperson of an ANC Newlands branch. Despite questions remaining around Duduzane's political ambitions, Zuma seemed chuffed.

The former president is encouraging his son's political ambitions. In a publicised video, he said that he, too, started his political journey in the same place.

"The politics are important. Take the interests of branch members, supporters and the community in your area. It is a challenge and an important achievement that you have made," Zuma told his Duduzane.

