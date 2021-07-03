1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma to 'address the nation' on Sunday

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma is set to make a public address on Sunday.
Former president Jacob Zuma is set to make a public address on Sunday.
Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
  • Former president Jacob Zuma will make a public address on Sunday, according to his foundation.
  • Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over  to the police to start serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
  • The former president on Friday lodged papers in the Constitutional Court, seeking to have his sentence lessened.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who is facing a 15-month jail sentence, will make a public address on Sunday in Durban, according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Zuma would then turn to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, where an urgent application to interdict Police Minister Bheki Cele from effecting his arrest will be heard, according to a tweet by the foundation on Friday night.

The Constitutional Court gave Zuma until Sunday to hand himself over at the nearest police station and start serving his 15-months in jail. The apex court sentenced him for contempt of court after he failed to honour its summons to appear before the Zondo Commission.

READ | Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15 months in jail

In his latest move to the courts, Zuma on Friday filed papers in the Constitutional Court, asking it to hear evidence in mitigation of sentence, citing health issues.

Outside his homestead in Nkandla, his supporters vowed to physically defend him from the impending arrest.

On Friday, Zuma's staunch supporter Carl Neihaus said there would be unrest in the country should the former president be taken to jail. He was speaking during a media briefing by the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA). The threats of violence by Zuma's supporters led to the ANC national executive committee cancelling its meeting this weekend to attend to the stand-off in Nkandla.

A delegation of 10 senior ANC leaders has been deployed to intervene, along with KwaZulu-Natal party leaders. 

In the judgment delivered by Justice Sisi Khampepe on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court directed Police Minister Bheki Cele and commissioner Khehla Sitole to ensure that the former president starts his sentence within three days, should he fail to hand himself over on Sunday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob zumankandlakwazulu-natalpolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Cyclist Lachlan Morton will be riding the Tour de France solo without mechanics or teammates. Will he be able to do it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's impossible.
67% - 4 votes
He's got the skill to do it.
33% - 2 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.25
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.51
0.0%
Silver
26.48
0.0%
Palladium
2,788.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,093.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
60,293
-0.3%
All Share
66,324
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,228
-0.3%
Industrial 25
86,859
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,978
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul 2021

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun 2021

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun 2021

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun 2021

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun 2021

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo