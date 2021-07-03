Zuma to 'address the nation' on Sunday

Former president Jacob Zuma will make a public address on Sunday, according to his foundation.

Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police to start serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The former president on Friday lodged papers in the Constitutional Court, seeking to have his sentence lessened.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who is facing a 15-month jail sentence, will make a public address on Sunday in Durban, according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Zuma would then turn to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, where an urgent application to interdict Police Minister Bheki Cele from effecting his arrest will be heard, according to a tweet by the foundation on Friday night.

[UPDATE]



Friday:Rescission application in the CC to seek justice not sympathy.



Sunday Afternoon (time tba):Prez Zuma will adress the Nation in Dbn.



Tuesday:The PMB HC to hear an urgent application to interdict Min of Police from arresting Pres Zuma pending his CC application. pic.twitter.com/ppxgpIkzwm — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 2, 2021

The Constitutional Court gave Zuma until Sunday to hand himself over at the nearest police station and start serving his 15-months in jail. The apex court sentenced him for contempt of court after he failed to honour its summons to appear before the Zondo Commission.

READ | Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15 months in jail

In his latest move to the courts, Zuma on Friday filed papers in the Constitutional Court, asking it to hear evidence in mitigation of sentence, citing health issues.

Outside his homestead in Nkandla, his supporters vowed to physically defend him from the impending arrest.

On Friday, Zuma's staunch supporter Carl Neihaus said there would be unrest in the country should the former president be taken to jail. He was speaking during a media briefing by the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA). The threats of violence by Zuma's supporters led to the ANC national executive committee cancelling its meeting this weekend to attend to the stand-off in Nkandla.

A delegation of 10 senior ANC leaders has been deployed to intervene, along with KwaZulu-Natal party leaders.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Sisi Khampepe on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court directed Police Minister Bheki Cele and commissioner Khehla Sitole to ensure that the former president starts his sentence within three days, should he fail to hand himself over on Sunday.