Zuma to take ConCourt battle to African Court on Human and Peoples Rights - foundation

The Jacob Zuma foundation says the former president has instructed his legal team to take his battle with the Constitutional Court, over his incarceration, to the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.

In a tweet on Saturday, the foundation said Zuma was in consultation with his legal team after the apex court dismissed his application for the rescission of his contempt of court order.

FACT CHECK | Propaganda, Zondo, and the judiciary: 5 claims made during Zuma's media briefing

"He has given his lawyers instructions to take the legalisation of detention without trial by Acting Chief Justice Zondo & the ConCourt to the African Court on Human & Peoples Rights," read the tweet.



H.E Prez Zuma has been in consultation his legal team on various recent developments.He has given his lawyers instructions to take the legalisation of detention without trial by Acting Chief Justice Zondo & the ConCourt to the African Court on Human & Peoples Rights#Rescission pic.twitter.com/NUvlst8xew — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) September 18, 2021

The African Court on Human and Peoples Rights works to reinforce the Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights functions, a body charged with monitoring the implementation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The court uses the charter to evaluate and adjudicate matters brought before it.

Earlier this year, a majority decision by the ConCourt found that Zuma was in contempt for disregarding its order to appear before the Zondo Commission. The court sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

In Friday's dismissal of his rescission, the court described his application as "litigious skulduggery".