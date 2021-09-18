1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma to take ConCourt battle to African Court on Human and Peoples Rights - foundation

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former President Jacob Zuma.
Former President Jacob Zuma.
GALLO IMAGES

The Jacob Zuma foundation says the former president has instructed his legal team to take his battle with the Constitutional Court, over his incarceration, to the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.

In a tweet on Saturday, the foundation said Zuma was in consultation with his legal team after the apex court dismissed his application for the rescission of his contempt of court order. 

FACT CHECK | Propaganda, Zondo, and the judiciary: 5 claims made during Zuma's media briefing

"He has given his lawyers instructions to take the legalisation of detention without trial by Acting Chief Justice Zondo & the ConCourt to the African Court on Human & Peoples Rights," read the tweet. 

The African Court on Human and Peoples Rights works to reinforce the Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights functions, a body charged with monitoring the implementation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The court uses the charter to evaluate and adjudicate matters brought before it.  

Earlier this year, a majority decision by the ConCourt found that Zuma was in contempt for disregarding its order to appear before the Zondo Commission. The court sentenced him to 15 months in prison. 

In Friday's dismissal of his rescission, the court described his application as "litigious skulduggery". 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zuma foundationconstitutional courtjacob zumacourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
44% - 815 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
16% - 291 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 734 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo