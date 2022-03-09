Zuma turns to the SCA in bid to remove Downer as prosecutor in corruption case - report

Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his bid to remove prosecutor advocate Billy Downer to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

According to media reports, Zuma's legal team lodged the petition on Wednesday.

Zuma lost his bid to remove Downer in October last year in the High Court.

Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his bid to remove prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from his corruption case to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The Jacob Zuma Foundation - through its official social media page - said Zuma's legal team had lodged the petition at the SCA against "the dismissal of the plea to remove Downer in the criminal trial, refusal of the appeal and refusal of the application to introduce new evidence".

The legal team of H.E President Zuma has lodged the petition at the SCA against PMB HC.

The petition against:-

* Dismissal of the plea to remove Downer in the criminal trial.

* Refusal of the appeal.

* Refusal of the application to introduce new evidence.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told EWN: "The petition against the decision of Judge [Piet] Koen dismissing the special plea for the removal of Billy Downer as prosecutor in the criminal case as well as the application for leave to appeal and the application to lead new evidence was indeed lodged at the SCA today."



Last October, Zuma lost his bid to remove Downer from his corruption case.

Koen, in his judgment, said there was no proof Zuma would not get a fair trial if Downer was not removed.

He said the grounds on which Zuma was demanding Downer's removal were unfounded, adding they were either based on speculation or hearsay, The Witness reported.



News24 reported Zuma had claimed Downer lacked the independence and impartiality to conduct the case lawfully.

In addition, the publication also reported the former president faced 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received from his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, and a R500 000-a-year bribe the State alleged Shaik facilitated for him from French arms company Thales.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

