1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma turns to the SCA in bid to remove Downer as prosecutor in corruption case - report

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
  • Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his bid to remove prosecutor advocate Billy Downer to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
  • According to media reports, Zuma's legal team lodged the petition on Wednesday.
  • Zuma lost his bid to remove Downer in October last year in the High Court.

Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his bid to remove prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from his corruption case to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The Jacob Zuma Foundation - through its official social media page - said Zuma's legal team had lodged the petition at the SCA against "the dismissal of the plea to remove Downer in the criminal trial, refusal of the appeal and refusal of the application to introduce new evidence".

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told EWN: "The petition against the decision of Judge [Piet] Koen dismissing the special plea for the removal of Billy Downer as prosecutor in the criminal case as well as the application for leave to appeal and the application to lead new evidence was indeed lodged at the SCA today."

READ | Zuma loses bid to remove arms deal prosecutor

Last October, Zuma lost his bid to remove Downer from his corruption case.

Koen, in his judgment, said there was no proof Zuma would not get a fair trial if Downer was not removed.

Billy Downer, the National Prosecuting Authority l
Billy Downer.

He said the grounds on which Zuma was demanding Downer's removal were unfounded, adding they were either based on speculation or hearsay, The Witness reported.

ALSO READ | NPA tells court Zuma has poor prospects of success in 'special plea' appeal case

News24 reported Zuma had claimed Downer lacked the independence and impartiality to conduct the case lawfully. 

In addition, the publication also reported the former president faced 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received from his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, and a R500 000-a-year bribe the State alleged Shaik facilitated for him from French arms company Thales.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zuma foundationsupreme court of appealbilly downermzwanele manyijacob zumapoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5911 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 11691 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.00
+2.0%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+2.1%
Gold
1,990.34
-2.9%
Silver
25.69
-2.7%
Palladium
2,972.50
-6.5%
Platinum
1,078.93
-6.9%
Brent Crude
127.98
+3.7%
Top 40
66,485
0.0%
All Share
72,685
0.0%
Resource 10
82,108
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,246
0.0%
Financial 15
15,296
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo