52m ago

add bookmark

Zuma Unrest: Chaos reigns in Durban as looters target warehouses

accreditation
Greg Arde & Jeff Wicks
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Looting continues without respite in Durban as mobs target industrial warehouses.
  • The police and army are nowhere to be seen as a R250 million TV factory in the city was cleaned out and then gutted.
  • The situation remains tense and with police resources stretched, residents have taken up arms.

Chaos and looting reigns in Durban and its surrounding areas after rioters breached the perimeter of the 60 000m2 Massmart distribution centre in Riverhorse Valley on Monday night.

Despite the announcement that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers would be deployed in the city – to relieve a flagging police contingent – wanton theft continued and people streamed in and out of the warehouse on Tuesday morning.

Rob Thomson, the KwaZulu-Natal director of property company Zenprop, confirmed that three of its properties in Durban had been looted on Monday night. The Massmart distribution centre holds stock for, among others, Game stores.

"It is still being looted now," Thomson said on Tuesday morning.

"The visuals we got last night and this morning are of roads completely gridlocked. People are filling cars with everything, from fridges to camping equipment. There is no army in sight. I am not sure of the damage to that building. It is worth R750 million," he said.

"Another of our buildings, the LG television production facility in Cornubia up the road, was torched and gutted yesterday. I have seen images of people walking away from that site with trolleys loaded with TVs. That property alone is worth R250 million. This is very disturbing."

The third property that was looted is a food cold storage facility occupied by Vector Logistics in Cornubia. Looters also struck Pietermaritzburg overnight and a  facility which houses the China Mall in the provincial capital was razed.

City on tenterhooks 

In the Durban CBD, police officials remain on high alert after they were unable to prevent days of violence and theft.

On the ground, shops were shuttered, and debris littered the streets. Since the weekend, looters in their hundreds have beset the city.

A veteran city policeman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said looting continued throughout the night and Tuesday morning.

"I worked 20 hours yesterday and I have been back since 06:00 today," the policeman said.

"Town is broken. I have never seen anything like this. It is pure criminality. People are breaking into shops now, in broad daylight. Nobody should be on the streets. I don't see any sign of the army yet."

eThekwini Metro Police spokesman Parboo Sewpersad said the situation remained fraught and the police were trying to restore calm. The City announced that the public transport service would remain suspended until further notice. 

"Every road has been hit. Town is dead quiet except for people looking to steal. I would say about 90% of the shops have been affected, even those with roller shutter doors down shop fronts. A few shopkeepers are around, trying to recover their goods. Shops are open and have been vandalised. There is no security. It seems like anything that can be looted has been looted.”

Residents take up arms

City residents have also been gripped by fear, forming militias who patrol neighbourhoods. They are armed with an array of weapons, ready to protect their homes.

An elderly man was shot and wounded at an ad hoc roadblock in Avondale, Durban, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emer-G-Med spokesman Kyle van Reenen said that the man was shot in the stomach after a vehicle – purportedly occupied by looters – tried to force its way through the blockade.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapssandfkwazulu-nataldurbancrimezuma unrest
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1269 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 637 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 4732 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.28
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Gold
1,807.33
+0.1%
Silver
26.15
-0.2%
Palladium
2,839.68
-0.6%
Platinum
1,119.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
75.16
-0.5%
Top 40
61,268
+0.3%
All Share
67,448
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,047
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,789
+0.5%
Financial 15
13,062
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul 2021

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul 2021

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul 2021

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo