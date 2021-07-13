Zuma Unrest: Death toll rises amid stampedes - at least 45 killed in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng

At least 45 people have died in unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

10 people were reported dead after a stampede in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Authorities are expecting the death toll to rise.

The death toll of the violent unrest gripping KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is rising, with officials putting the death toll at at least 45 people dead in both provinces.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said 19 people had died in the province since the start of the violence.

He said 10 of those died during a stampede at the Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto on Tuesday morning.





KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said 26 people died as a result of riots in KwaZulu-Natal, with the number expected to grow.

"The latest fatalities confirmed by the Security Cluster in KwaZulu-Natal as of this morning stands at 26. These were people that were killed during stampedes as protesters ran riot in areas including Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Phoenix, uMgungundlovu and northern KwaZulu-Natal," he said.

Sirens are still going off here at Ndofaya mall in Meadowlands where ten people have died.

Premier @David_Makhura confirmed that the death toll in Gauteng following days of rioting now stands at 19.#GautengShutdown#looting pic.twitter.com/KtdIFH1wTu — KAYLEEN MORGAN (@ietskaylo) July 13, 2021

On Monday, one person was found dead underneath the rubble at a Supa Store in Dlamini, Soweto, News24 reported.

In a media briefing, Minister of Police Bheki Cele confirmed the 10 fatalities, but did not rule out that that number could increase.



Close to 800 people were reportedly arrested for the violent unrest in both provinces.

We're now inside the Supa Store in Dlamini, Soweto. One person has been found dead inside underneath the rubble.@TeamNews24#GautengShutdown#ZumaUnrest pic.twitter.com/GzTTncrtyQ — KAYLEEN MORGAN (@ietskaylo) July 13, 2021

Cele could not provide further information on deaths as a result of stampedes amid the looting.

Further, News24 reported that a 22-year-old man in Chatsworth was shot dead on Monday night in a drive-by shooting.

Elsewhere, a body was found at the gutted Value Centre shopping mall in Springfield Park Durban on Monday evening, eNCA reported.

Meanwhile, the Somali community in Durban said three Somali nationals were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the deaths and named those who were reported to have died.

"I speak of the families of Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng. I speak of the families of Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama andCebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal," he said.