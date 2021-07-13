Zuma unrest: Ramaphosa warns of food insecurity, vaccine setbacks as he attempts to restore order

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation "with a heavy heart" on Monday night amid unrest violence.

The president mentioned the names of at least 10 people who died due to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More than 400 people have been arrested.

The continuation of the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will cost lives and threaten food security, as well as the Covid-19 vaccination programme if order is not restored, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned.

Ramaphosa rung this alarm during his address to the nation on Monday night, just 24 hours after his speech on Sunday on measures being taken in the fight against Covid-19.

The president said the looting taking place at stores will cost lives by cutting off integral supply chains.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation against the backdrop of continued lawlessness and looting in the two provinces.

The unrest was initially driven by sympathisers of former president Jacob Zuma calling for his release from the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

The riots erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and had moved to Gauteng by Saturday night.

Law enforcement agencies have struggled to maintain calm and order as looters helped themselves to food, liquor and clothing, as well as electronics and building equipment from hardware stores.

Rubber bullets and stun grenades have been fired at the volatile groups. In some cases, live ammunition was used in shootings between the two sides.

Arrests, casualties

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 166 people in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng, Ramaphosa said.

While police had not yet provided the latest death toll, Ramaphosa identified at least 10 casualties.

He said in Gauteng the lives lost included Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede.

Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini lost their lives in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the victims of the violence – workers, business owners, and truck drivers who have had their freight torched, as well as families who have lost their loved ones due to the violence – had done nothing wrong.

AFP PHOTO: Phill Magakoe/AFP

"Although these may be opportunistic acts of looting driven by hardship and poverty, the poor and marginalised bear the ultimate brunt of the destruction. Shops have been looted and infrastructure destroyed," Ramaphosa said.



"This means that our sick cannot get medication from pharmacies, food does not reach supermarket shelves and health workers cannot go to work."

Ramaphosa said the disruptions were also affecting the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme just when it was gaining momentum.

"This will have lasting effects on our ability to consolidate some of the progress we were already witnessing in our economic recovery. These disruptions will cost lives by cutting off the supply chains that sustain our food, health and production systems."

Ramaphosa said the violence, looting and anarchy will lead to more violence and devastation, adding it would also lead to more poverty, unemployment and the loss of innocent lives.

Prevent 'loss of life, injury'

He said it was therefore crucial that calm be restored without delay.

As the commander-in-chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to help quell the unrest gripping the two provinces.

He urged:

It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury. It is vital that we protect property and safeguard social and economic infrastructure.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has also intensified deployments in all the affected areas in the two provinces, he added.



Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has put measures in place to pull operational members from leave to increase capacity.

Ramaphosa said the prosecution of the perpetrators arrested during the riots will be prioritised.

He said the National Security Council, which he chaired as commander-in-chief, will be meeting twice a day to coordinate measures necessary to restore stability in the country.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has condemned the acts of violence.

It said the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and its leadership were monitoring the developments and were coordinating closely with government departments to ensure there was transparency and accountability for those accused of crimes.

"As lawyers for the people of South Africa, the NPA will uphold the rule of law by ensuring that justice is delivered without fear, favour or prejudice," the NPA said.