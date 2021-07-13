Zuma Unrest: SSA looking at possibilities of xenophobic violence and right-wing extremism

The State Security Agency has received information of possible attacks on foreign nationals and right-wing extremism.



According to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, these reports will be "packaged" for law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, ministers in the security cluster detailed the government's response to the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says intelligence agencies are already looking into possible attacks on foreign nationals and right-wing extremism in the wake of the violence that has gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, ministers in the security cluster detailed the government's response to the violence led, at first, by demonstrators opposing the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

While the violence was continuing unabated, Dlodlo said reports of xenophobic violence and ring-wing extremism were received by the State Security Agency (SSA).

"I must say that at this point the State Security Agency is already looking into the possibility of attacks on foreign nationals that I would never want to call xenophobia. We are also looking at possible eruption of right-wing extremism as you would have seen what was happening in KwaZulu-Natal which can lead to racial tensions in that area. We are on top of issues. We received a report yesterday (Monday), which will be properly packaged around these two issues. The extremism and possible attacks on foreign nationals," she said.

Dlodlo said the SSA is only looking at possible attacks on foreign nationals and it does not mean the situation will result in xenophobic violence.

Dlodlo said the SSA hands over information to law enforcement.

She said the SSA reinforced its officers in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and added that "many things" were averted because police had acted.

The SSA's intervention and intelligence prevented attacks on substations, planned attacks on ANC offices in KwaZulu-Natal and attacks in the Durban Westville Prison, Dlodlo said.

On a question of whether former senior members of the SSA were involved in instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Dlodlo said the SSA was verifying those claims.

Dlodlo said even before the violence flared up, the SSA and police shared information from day one.

"Only so much can be done with the information at hand. Some information is false. Some information is true. Police would have done their best to follow up on information," she said.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele was quick to dispel any notion that police and intelligence agencies acted too late.

He said police are monitoring people inciting violence on social media.

"As a cluster, we are monitoring all social media platforms as we are tracking those calling for civil disobedience," he said, adding that they were working with social media companies to track post origins.

Cele warned that if the violence continues, there is a great risk that towns and cities will run out of essential foods – a situation he described as "disastrous for the country".

