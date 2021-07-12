56m ago

add bookmark

#ZumaUnrest: Western Cape on high alert should looting and violence spill over

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Massive protests erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the weekend following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.
  • In Cape Town, reports have emerged of several shopping centres closing as a precautionary measure.
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde called for calm saying the public violence unfolding in parts of South Africa today is deeply concerning.

Police and law enforcement in the Western Cape are on high alert in the event the violence and looting currently gripping Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal spills over into the province.

Massive protests have erupted in the two provinces over the weekend following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for failing to adhere to a Constitutional Court order to appear before the State Capture Commission. Demonstrations have led to shopping malls and other property being set alight, and looted.

In Cape Town, several shopping centres have been closed as a precautionary measure, including Vangate Mall, Westgate Mall, and Promenade Mall.

READ | Rand slumps to weakest level in two months amid rioting

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde called for calm saying the public violence unfolding in parts of South Africa today is deeply concerning, as he called for  respect for the rule of law in the Western Cape, and across the country. He said:

I strongly condemn all those involved in these acts of violence and looting, wherever they may be. I understand that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight on this matter. I will support all appropriate measures for order to be restored and for those responsible to be arrested and prosecuted fully.

"There have been some isolated attempts in the Western Cape, but all have so far been successfully brought under control by law enforcement (officers) and there have been no reports of looting. This is an unfolding situation and I will keep you informed if there are new developments," Winde stressed.

READ | Zuma unrest: Can the police handle the rioting? We ask experts

Vangate Mall said in a statement it had informed all tenants to discontinue trade with immediate effect.

"Additional security and riot control are on standby should we be affected by the unrest. In the event that we have experienced any threat to the building, the entrance doors (where applicable) will be closed to the public. For now, the measures will apply to today, and the situation will be monitored on a day to day basis."

READ | #ZumaUnrest: Was SANDF deployment necessary to curb violence? We ask three experts

Building Manager for Westgate Mall, Brent Summers, confirmed the closure of Promenade Mall as well. He said they are closing the centre out of safety concerns.

"We have decided to close our facility purely as a precautionary (measure); we received notification from our landlord that we should follow suit following the closure of Vangate Mall. It's out of the safety of our tenants. Promenade Mall has also decided to close as well.”

Town Centre could not be reached to confirm if they too had shut their doors, but Canal Walk Shopping Centre said they had beefed up security. 

READ | 'It felt like war' - Doctor describes dramatic scenes inside Hillbrow clinic

"The security of our customers, tenants and staff remains our highest priority and we have immediately implemented additional security measures to ensure the safety of all customers, tenants and service providers onsite."

The shopping centre said in a statement they will continue to work closely with SAPS and various security service providers to ensure the safety of all stakeholders' interests and will not hesitate to close the centre should an immediate threat arise.

Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said: "We're maintaining our current trading hours. Any changes to these would be advised by our security office in liaison with SAPS."

The City of Cape Town said they too are taking note of what is happening in other parts of the country.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said law enforcement agencies are juggling several enforcement priorities, in addition to their day-to-day operations.

"We note the violence that has erupted in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in recent days, resulting in large scale looting and unrest. For the moment, Cape Town is unaffected, but we are working on contingency plans to ensure that any such threats on our doorstep are addressed and defused as soon as possible, should the need arise," Smith added.

LIVE COVERAGE | #ZumaUnrest: Boy, 15, shot dead outside shop during riots in Pietermaritzburg

He said the city is working in support of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to address threats to public safety.

"Our enforcement agencies are under pressure, with all of the additional threats, at a time when they are also expected to police the disaster management regulations amid efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases as the country grapples with the third wave of infections, and address day to day enforcement priorities," Smith said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said no incidents of serious violence had been reported as yet.

"The Western Cape police are operationally ready to deal with any occurrence (of violence) to maintain law and order in this province. The situation is carefully monitored to ensure that no threat goes undetected. The public can be assured that we will remain on alert until we are satisfied that the situation has been stabilised in other parts of the country."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townzuma unrestcrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
20% - 1073 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 529 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
70% - 3799 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.41
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.00
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.09
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,804.28
-0.2%
Silver
26.19
+0.3%
Palladium
2,854.94
+1.5%
Platinum
1,114.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.55
+1.9%
Top 40
61,081
+1.4%
All Share
67,293
+1.4%
Resource 10
66,361
+1.5%
Industrial 25
86,402
+1.8%
Financial 15
13,318
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

44m ago

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

1h ago

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo