ZumaUnrest: Western Cape on high alert should looting and violence spill over

Massive protests erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the weekend following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.

In Cape Town, reports have emerged of several shopping centres closing as a precautionary measure.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde called for calm saying the public violence unfolding in parts of South Africa today is deeply concerning.

Police and law enforcement in the Western Cape are on high alert in the event the violence and looting currently gripping Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal spills over into the province.



Massive protests have erupted in the two provinces over the weekend following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for failing to adhere to a Constitutional Court order to appear before the State Capture Commission. Demonstrations have led to shopping malls and other property being set alight, and looted.

In Cape Town, several shopping centres have been closed as a precautionary measure, including Vangate Mall, Westgate Mall, and Promenade Mall.

READ | Rand slumps to weakest level in two months amid rioting

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde called for calm saying the public violence unfolding in parts of South Africa today is deeply concerning, as he called for respect for the rule of law in the Western Cape, and across the country. He said:

I strongly condemn all those involved in these acts of violence and looting, wherever they may be. I understand that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight on this matter. I will support all appropriate measures for order to be restored and for those responsible to be arrested and prosecuted fully.

"There have been some isolated attempts in the Western Cape, but all have so far been successfully brought under control by law enforcement (officers) and there have been no reports of looting. This is an unfolding situation and I will keep you informed if there are new developments," Winde stressed.



READ | Zuma unrest: Can the police handle the rioting? We ask experts

Vangate Mall said in a statement it had informed all tenants to discontinue trade with immediate effect.



"Additional security and riot control are on standby should we be affected by the unrest. In the event that we have experienced any threat to the building, the entrance doors (where applicable) will be closed to the public. For now, the measures will apply to today, and the situation will be monitored on a day to day basis."

READ | #ZumaUnrest: Was SANDF deployment necessary to curb violence? We ask three experts

Building Manager for Westgate Mall, Brent Summers, confirmed the closure of Promenade Mall as well. He said they are closing the centre out of safety concerns.

"We have decided to close our facility purely as a precautionary (measure); we received notification from our landlord that we should follow suit following the closure of Vangate Mall. It's out of the safety of our tenants. Promenade Mall has also decided to close as well.”

Town Centre could not be reached to confirm if they too had shut their doors, but Canal Walk Shopping Centre said they had beefed up security.

READ | 'It felt like war' - Doctor describes dramatic scenes inside Hillbrow clinic

"The security of our customers, tenants and staff remains our highest priority and we have immediately implemented additional security measures to ensure the safety of all customers, tenants and service providers onsite."

The shopping centre said in a statement they will continue to work closely with SAPS and various security service providers to ensure the safety of all stakeholders' interests and will not hesitate to close the centre should an immediate threat arise.

Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said: "We're maintaining our current trading hours. Any changes to these would be advised by our security office in liaison with SAPS."

The City of Cape Town said they too are taking note of what is happening in other parts of the country.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said law enforcement agencies are juggling several enforcement priorities, in addition to their day-to-day operations.

"We note the violence that has erupted in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in recent days, resulting in large scale looting and unrest. For the moment, Cape Town is unaffected, but we are working on contingency plans to ensure that any such threats on our doorstep are addressed and defused as soon as possible, should the need arise," Smith added.

LIVE COVERAGE | #ZumaUnrest: Boy, 15, shot dead outside shop during riots in Pietermaritzburg

He said the city is working in support of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to address threats to public safety.

"Our enforcement agencies are under pressure, with all of the additional threats, at a time when they are also expected to police the disaster management regulations amid efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases as the country grapples with the third wave of infections, and address day to day enforcement priorities," Smith said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said no incidents of serious violence had been reported as yet.

"The Western Cape police are operationally ready to deal with any occurrence (of violence) to maintain law and order in this province. The situation is carefully monitored to ensure that no threat goes undetected. The public can be assured that we will remain on alert until we are satisfied that the situation has been stabilised in other parts of the country."