Zuma vs Zondo: Application for inquiry chairperson's recusal will be heard on Monday

Jacob Zuma's lawyer says the outcome of his application for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo "will determine the way forward".

Zuma is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission next week - 16-20 November.

The application for the recusal is scheduled for Monday.

Jacob Zuma's lawyer was tight-lipped about the former president's scheduled return to the state capture commission next week.

He said the outcome of the application for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal "will determine the way forward".

Eric Mabuza, of Mabuza Attorneys, told News24 on Friday the application still has to be heard.

The commission confirmed it would hear the application at 10:00 on Monday.

News24 had sought clarity from Mabuza on whether Zuma would appear before the state capture inquiry on the set dates of 16-20 November 2020.

Professor Itumeleng Mosala, the commission's secretary, said the summons was served at Zuma's homestead at Nkandla on 22 October.

"It was made clear in the summons that if Mr Zuma made arrangements to give evidence by way of a video link and subsequently appeared before the commission using the video link, he would be deemed to have complied with the summons."

He said the commission's attempts to obtain a clear statement on whether Zuma would comply with the summons had been unsuccessful.

"Mr Zuma's attorneys informed the commission that Mr Zuma had not told them that he would defy the summons. The commission, however, made its position clear, that he is obliged to comply with the summons and it expects him to comply."

Zuma's lawyers lodged the recusal application on Wednesday. It was reportedly 100 pages long.

He appeared before the commission in July last year, but has not returned; he cited illness or a prior engagement.

The chairperson of the commission - Zondo - recently cleared the air about Zuma's claims that they had family ties.

He explained that he had a child with Zuma's sister-in-law about 25 years ago, which was before the former president married the child's aunt, Thobeka Madiba.