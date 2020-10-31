Zuma vs Zondo: Foundation takes aim again at deputy chief justice

Former president Jacob Zuma says the timing of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's statement indicating he fathered a child with a Zuma relative is "inappropriate propaganda and publicity stunt " .

. This after Zuma said Zondo had not declared "historical personal, family and professional relations" between the two men.

At the time, Zuma revealed in a letter to the commission that Zondo was biased against him.

The Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation has launched an attack on Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo following his recent statement confirming he fathered a child with Zuma's wife's sister.

The former president has launched an application asking for Zondo to recuse himself from chairing the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zuma claimed Zondo would be biased against him.

In a statement, the foundation said: "We are happy that, for whatever reason, the deputy chief justice has decided, albeit late, to take the nation into his confidence about this delicate matter. The foundation has also noted the disturbing sponsored media narrative that followed as soon as the statement was released.

"As if primed to descend on president Zuma and his lawyers, media houses were abuzz, falsely accusing president Zuma's lawyers of using a private matter to fight a legal case."

The foundation also questioned the timing Zondo's statement.

"The timing of the media statement is indeed intriguing as it is clear that it was the advice of the hidden backroom masters and their advisors, trying in vain to do a pre-emptive strike for their man. It is rather curious that the deputy chief justice deemed it necessary and appropriate to comment on a matter that is still to be placed before him for adjudication."

It added: "Neither president Zuma nor his lawyers ever mentioned the issue of fathering a child by the deputy chief justice. It is rather unfortunate for the media and its sponsored analysts stooped so low as to be part of the deputy chief justice's inappropriate propaganda and publicity stunt. We request the deputy chief justice and his public relations advisors to be patient and wait for the recusal application."

In a letter to the commission, dated 28 September, the former president, via his legal team, said one of the reasons why Zuma wanted Zondo to recuse himself was that they had historical family relations.

On Thursday, in a statement released by commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala - a month after Zuma's letter - Zondo said that, in the mid-1990s, while he was still practising as a private lawyer, he got into a relationship with a woman out of which a child was born.

"Unbeknown to anybody at the time, that woman's sister, Ms Thobeka Madiba, was, many years after that relationship had ended, to get married to Mr Jacob Zuma.

'No relationship'

"To my knowledge, Mr Zuma had no relationship with Ms Thobeka Madiba in the mid-1990s.

"That Mr Zuma happened to marry the sister of a woman with whom I had had a relationship that had ended so many years before that marriage, has never had any bearing on the execution of my judicial functions in the many matters involving Mr Zuma in which I have sat as a justice of the Constitutional Court since 2012, nor does it have any bearing on the execution of my duties as chairperson of the commission," Zondo said.

"Indeed, in none of the many matters involving Mr Zuma in which I have sat in the past, has Mr Zuma ever expressed any complaint or concern, nor has he ever brought an application for my recusal.

"I thought it is necessary to bring the above clarification, but I do not at this stage intend to address any of the other allegations made in Mr Zuma's attorney's letter as I will deal with them if and when Mr Zuma's application for my recusal is lodged."

On 9 October, Zondo granted an order authorising the issuing of summons, compelling Zuma to appear before the commission.

He announced that the new, non-negotiable dates for Zuma's appearance to give evidence would be 16 to 20 November.

Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius told Zondo at the time that Zuma's appearance was necessary because most of the corruption and acts that might constitute state capture had occurred during his term in office.

He also added that 34 people, who had already appeared before Zondo, had implicated Zuma.

Zuma was initially scheduled to appear before the commission from 21 to 25 September.

However, his lawyer said he would not be appearing, saying his client was preparing for his much-anticipated trial.