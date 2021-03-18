1h ago

Zuma vs Zondo: Group urges South Africans to 'vigorously oppose' threat to democracy

Jeanette Chabalala
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulie Dlamini

A group representing an array of organisations has called on South Africans to "vigorously oppose" the threat to democracy and defend the Constitution.

On Thursday, the group held a media briefing at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, saying the Constitution now faced a serious threat.

The group includes struggle veterans, religious leaders, civil society organisations, businesses, workers unions, retired judges and former politicians, among others.

During a briefing on Thursday, ANC veteran Sheila Sisulu read out a statement which was apparently discussed and endorsed by 337 people representing the different organisations during a virtual gathering the day before.

READ | Zuma doubles down on decision to snub Zondo commission

"Over more than a decade, parliamentary and political accountability, particularly in the governing party, have been seriously undermined," Sisulu said. 

"Signs of the state's increasing inability to protect its citizens have caused great anxiety among the people. This restiveness in the population has grown as various institutions of governance have been severely tested, some to breaking point," she added.  

READ | 'Hands off Zuma' - Ace Magashule comes to former president's defence over ConCourt order defiance

The briefing comes after former president Jacob Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court order that he appear and testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Sisulu said the former president, who was once described in a Constitutional Court judgment as embodying the "constitutional being" of the country, was now defying the same court.

She added the "astonishing defiance" of the court order not only "violates the law, but assails the Constitution itself".

More to follow

