1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma vs Zondo: 'I have had enough', says Zuma as he 'draws the line' over claim to probe children's bank accounts

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former President Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019 (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Former President Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019 (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Former president Jacob Zuma has described reported attempts to probe his children's bank accounts as "cowardice".
  • Zuma was referring to a Sunday Times report which stated the Zondo commission had subpoenaed at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family. 
  • The former president said he "drew the line" at his children and would fight back with all he had.


Former president Jacob Zuma has come out with guns blazing, stating he "drew the line" at anyone targeting his children in investigations against him and that harassing them was a "declaration of war" in which he would fight back with all his might.

In a statement released on Friday, Zuma said he noted with concern a report by the Sunday Times alleging the Zondo commission had turned its attention to his children's bank accounts. 

It reported it had seen subpoenas relating to at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family, including a TV production company that produces an SABC1 soapie, Uzalo, which belongs to one of Zuma's daughters, Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube. 

READ | State Capture Inquiry: 'I'm giving him an opportunity to come here and clear his name,' says Zondo

He said while he accepted the commission was "desperate" to hold him to account on his role in state capture, he condemned attempts to target his children by way of "clandestine investigations" in matters they had nothing to do with.

"Indeed, the terms of reference make it clear that I, and not my children, am central to the investigation of the commission. 

"My children live their lives separately and must be treated like any child or person that has not been implicated in any wrongdoing. So far, they have not been served with any notices indicating that they are in any way implicated by any witnesses selected by the commission," Zuma added.

He said it was disturbing his children became aware of the investigations when they were called by journalists in the week prior to the publication of the story.

Zuma said:

"Clearly we are back to the old methods and times, during which the media were alerted of investigations before the subjects of such investigations were even advised."


Zuma added his children were not in government and should not be dragged into battles that were "designated to destroy" him, saying if they were identified as part of investigations, they should be notified in the same way others, who were implicated, were so they could exercise their rights too.

The former president said banks should not conspire with "unlawful investigations", adding not even the apartheid regime conspired with banks to get into the accounts of children of people who were pursued by the state. 

"In a country that subscribes to the rule of law, it should not be the case that our children and family members are targeted and paraded in this fashion. This is selective morality, which protects some from prosecution while tagging others as scapegoats is inconsistent with our declared culture of human rights and equality before the law."

Zuma appealed to the commission and law enforcement agencies to keep his children out of its investigations as they "do whatever they seek to do to punish" him.

He added:

"My family and I have not known peace under apartheid and yet we remain tagged in post-apartheid South Africa. I have tolerated intense harassment and relentless vilification for 25 years.

"My opponents have now decided to target my children and this is where I draw the line and state that this harassment of my children is a declaration of war... I have had enough."

He alleged his children were also being harassed by the Sunday Times, saying he would "retaliate" for the sake of his family. 

"I will not stand by when my children have become victims of faceless cowards doing the bidding for their masters from whom they beg for crumbs and leftovers falling off from the dinner table."

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
State capture inquiry: Summons to be issued for Jacob Zuma to appear in November
Zuma vs Zondo: Foundation takes aim at inquiry's chairperson, slams plan to issue summonses
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Conspiracies, illness and excuses: How Jacob Zuma tried to dodge the Zondo...
Read more on:
jacob zumastate capture
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3245 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.46)
Gold
1897.50
(-0.41)
Silver
24.09
(-0.52)
Platinum
862.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2319.00
(-0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo