Zuma vs Zondo: Judgment in recusal bid to be delivered at 15:00

Jeanette Chabalala
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce his decision on former president Jacob Zuma's recusal application on Wednesday at 15:00.  
  • On Monday, the commission heard Zuma's application demanding Zondo recuse himself.  
  • Zuma's counsel argued that the commission had bought into a narrative that the former president "messed up our country".

Judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's bid for state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself, is expected to be delivered on Wednesday at 15:00.

This is according to a statement issued by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Monday, the commission heard Zuma's application demanding that Zondo recuse himself.

Zuma will, however, not be at the commission when the ruling is delivered.

His counsel, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, told the commission the former president will be attending a funeral.   

During arguments on Monday, Sikhakhane said the commission had bought into a narrative that Zuma "messed up our country" by hearing testimony from "sweetheart witnesses", like Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan, "spewing all sorts of things from their moral high ground", News24 reported.

READ | Establishment of state capture inquiry was 'politically motivated' - Jacob Zuma's lawyer

He added Zondo's comments during the testimony meant "political witnesses" latched on to those positions.

"Those witnesses were treated with a certain deference," Sikhakhane said, adding that indicated a "mind that is inclined to agree with a particular type of witness".

And this, he said, led Zuma to view the commission as "the grave to bury him".

He also told Zondo that if they lose the application, they'll review it, and if he is forced to bring Zuma to the stand, "he'll exercise his right to say nothing".

Meanwhile, the commission's evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius SC, said Zondo's recusal will collapse the commission. He also said there was no indication of actual bias placed on record and that Zondo was obliged to do everything in his power to ensure Zuma appears before the commission.

Pretorius also said so far, the former president had not provided his full cooperation.

