56m ago

add bookmark

Zuma vs Zondo: Judgment on former president's recusal bid to be delivered on Wednesday

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo Commission.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo Commission.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says a decision on the recusal application will be announced on Wednesday. 
  • Former president Jacob Zuma is demanding that Zondo recuse himself. 
  • Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane for Zuma, said if they were to lose the application, they would review it or Zuma would exercise his right to say nothing. 

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the state capture inquiry, has adjourned proceedings for the day, saying he will deliver judgment on a recusal application brought by former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

"I am not going to give [a] ruling or judgment this morning, because I am still working on it," Zondo said.

"I've got quite some documentation to go through carefully. I am going to use today to work on that judgment. So, we are going to adjourn and resume tomorrow at 10:00, by which time I hope to deliver my ruling/judgment on the recusal application."

On Monday, the commission heard Zuma's application demanding that Zondo recuse himself.

Zuma's advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, argued that the commission had bought into a narrative that Zuma "messed up our country" by hearing testimony from "sweetheart witnesses" like Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan, "spewing all sorts of things from their moral high ground", News24 reported.

READ | Establishment of state capture inquiry was 'politically motivated' - Jacob Zuma's lawyer

He added Zondo's comments during the testimony meant "political witnesses" latched on to those positions.

Deference

"Those witnesses were treated with a certain deference," Sikhakhane said, adding that that indicated a "mind that is inclined to agree with a particular type of witness".

And this, he said, led Zuma to view the commission as "the grave to bury him".

He also told Zondo that if they lost the application, they would review it, and if he was forced to bring Zuma to the stand, the former president would exercise his right to say nothing.

Meanwhile, the commission's evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius SC, said Zondo's recusal would collapse the commission.

Not friends

He also said there was no indication of actual bias placed on record and that Zondo was obliged to do everything in his power to ensure Zuma appeared before the commission.

ALSO READ |  State capture inquiry: Zuma will 'exercise right to say nothing' if Zondo doesn't recuse himself

Pretorius also said so far, the former president had not provided his full cooperation.

On Monday, at the start of proceedings, the deputy chief justice read a statement into the record in which he acknowledged that he had known Zuma since the early 1990s and that they were cordial, but said they were not friends.

However, on Tuesday, Sikhakhane said they would put on record a statement that dealt with Zondo's statement. 

He also said Zuma would not be at the commission on Wednesday because "he has a funeral to attend".

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Zuma claims state capture is a political concept to bury him
Zondo commission: Zuma concerned about narrative he 'messed up our country'
Adriaan Basson | Lessons from Zuma and Trump for Ace Magashule's corruption trial
Read more on:
paul pretoriusmuzi sikhakhanejacob zumaraymond zondogautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 462 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 934 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 4797 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.38
(-0.66)
ZAR/GBP
20.37
(-0.68)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.64)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(-0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.74)
Gold
1888.21
(-0.06)
Silver
24.61
(-0.54)
Platinum
921.00
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2328.50
(+0.43)
All Share
57376.85
(+0.19)
Top 40
52621.21
(+0.13)
Financial 15
11688.79
(+1.31)
Industrial 25
79315.92
(+0.29)
Resource 10
52091.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo