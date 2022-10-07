1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma's 15-month sentence has come to an end, says correctional services

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence has expired.
Former president Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence has expired.
Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • The Department of Correctional Services on Friday said former president Jacob Zuma has served his 15-month sentence.
  • The department added these concluded administrative processes related to Zuma's sentencing.
  • Zuma said he felt mixed emotions but expressed gratitude he was free to "do whatever I want without restrictions".

The Department of Correctional Services says former president Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence expired on Friday.

The former president was sentenced on 29 June last year and started serving his sentence on 8 July.

The Constitutional Court ordered his arrest after he defied its order to appear and testify before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. 

Zuma only served two months of his sentence. 

He was released in September after former correctional services head Arthur Fraser controversially granted him medical parole. 

READ | The political return of Jacob Zuma? Party leaders had to dissuade 'uBaba' at Nkandla meeting

In December, the Gauteng High Court judge Keoagile Elias Matojane ruled against Fraser's decision and ordered Zuma to return to prison. 

Zuma challenged the ruling, which is now with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). 

News24 reported this week Matojane would not comment on his ruling after Judicial Service Commission commissioner Julius Malema asked if he thought incarcerating elderly people benefitted society.

Matojane was a candidate for the judge position in the SCA. He did not make the cut. 

"That matter is pending before the Supreme Court of Appeal. I am out of it. Whether I am right or wrong, a higher court is going to relook at the evidence, and then they will decide. If I am wrong, they will say so. It is not really for me to answer that question, Mr Malema with due respect," he said. 

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the expiration of Zuma's sentence also meant the end of administration processes. 

"Medical parole placement meant that Mr Zuma was to serve the remainder of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections. Essentially, Mr Zuma complied with his conditions for medical parole as set out during his placement," added Nxumalo. 

READ | Billy Downer wants Zuma to put up R1m security if he wants private prosecution

Zuma said he had mixed emotions about the end of his sentence. 

He felt the same sense of freedom after his release from Robben Island in 1973 but, this time around, was sad the apex court ordered his arrest without trial, he added in a statement. 

Zuma said he was grateful he could now "do whatever I want without restrictions".

"I am relieved to be free again to walk around and do whatever I want to do without restrictions and having to seek permission, in the same manner that I felt in 1973 when I was released from Robben Island.

"Only this time, I am also filled with sadness. It was the first time ever that the Constitutional Court sentenced any person to a term of imprisonment and without even the benefit of a trial. I never expected this to happen during the freedom and democracy we fought so hard to attain," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgpoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 866 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9901 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.69
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,702.27
-0.6%
Silver
20.30
-1.7%
Palladium
2,255.00
-0.3%
Platinum
929.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

5h ago

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo