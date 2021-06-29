1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma's daughter says he will report to Nkandla police, opposition parties welcome sentence

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones, Jason Felix and Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Jacob Zuma's daughter says he will report to the Nkandla police station after he was sentenced to 15 months behind bars. 
  • The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that Zuma was guilty of contempt and gave him five days to report to the police. 
  • Opposition parties have welcomed the judgment.

Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has indicated that her father will comply with the 15-month jail term the Constitutional Court sentenced him to and hand himself over to the Nkandla police station. 

In a tweet following the apex court's judgment on Tuesday, she said she had spoken to her father and that he was in high spirits and had "no fear". 

"We have a choice between serving our time in Joburg or Nkandla. Of course we (sic) have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown, we will escort you to serve your time," she tweeted.

LIVE | Zuma found guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by ConCourt

Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, told eNCA's Annika Larsen that he imagined Zuma was "shocked".

"If you have judges that are saying this judgment is unconstitutional, what do you expect should be the attitude of [former] president Zuma?" he asked.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled on Tuesday morning that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail. He has five days to hand himself over to either the Nkandla police station or the Johannesburg Central police station.

Outraged

If he fails to do so, the court ruled, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sithole have three days to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to ensure he is jailed.

But Zuma's ardent supporters, led by Carl Niehaus who speaks for the disbanded uMkonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, were outraged by the sentence.

READ | Zuma found guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by ConCourt

Niehaus said: "We now call on all peace-loving and democratic South Africans to register their fundamental opposition within the confines of the law, using our democratic rights in terms of the Constitution, to the sentence and to [prevent former] president Jacob Zuma from being in prison."

Niehaus said this was also the position of the MKMVA. He told News24 that MKMVA members were already stationed outside Nkandla.

"You can be sure that there will be many more in the next few hours. They will mostly be from KwaZulu-Natal, but I can't say that they will only come from there," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties welcomed the judgment.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the judgment was one of the most important in the history of the country.

He said:

It confirms no one can stand above the law, not even a former president who still enjoys strong support in the ruling party. This is a major day for the DA and the country. For 12 years we have pursued this case against Zuma relentlessly. We have done so without media and the country's support. We did [it] because we knew it is the right thing to do.

Good secretary-general Brett Herron also welcomed the judgement, but said it should not be celebrated.

"It is a sad day for our constitutional democracy that a citizen of this country who had the privilege to serve as its president, the highest office of this land, and who swore allegiance to its Constitution, scandalised our courts and defied a court order to such an extent that the Constitutional Court was forced to undertake an 'impossible task' of sitting in judgment of his conduct," he said.

Herron also said the court asserted the supremacy of the law over powerful individuals, sending a resounding message that the country's Constitution and its laws could not be undermined by scandalous attacks or courting of public support.

"The majority judgment saved South Africa from a Constitutional crisis by holding [former] president Zuma in contempt.  The minority judgment did not exonerate [former] president Zuma and agreed that a sentence of imprisonment was warranted - differing only in the execution of the sentence," he said.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said it was now clear for all to see that Zuma's attempts to ignore, undermine and destroy the rule of law will would not be tolerated. 

"In handing down the judgment, Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe, emphasised that Zuma's attempts to evoke public sympathy through unfounded allegations fly in the face of reason and are an insult to the constitutional dispensation for which so many men and women fought for and lost their lives," he said.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the judgement showed the world that South Africa’s constitutional democracy was strong.

He said:

At the end of the day, justice was served.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumastate capturecourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 2266 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 5295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,772.62
-0.3%
Silver
26.02
-0.4%
Palladium
2,668.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,079.37
-1.5%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,519
+1.2%
All Share
66,599
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,751
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,927
+1.7%
Financial 15
13,106
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo