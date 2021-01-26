17m ago

add bookmark

Zuma's estranged wife MaNtuli allegedly detained unlawfully by SSA after poison plot

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma's estranged wife Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma (left). Picture by Leon Sadiki
Former president Jacob Zuma's estranged wife Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma (left). Picture by Leon Sadiki
  • Former president Jacob Zuma's estranged wife MaNtuli was allegedly unlawfully detained by the State Security Agency.
  • This was after she was accused of poisoning Zuma in 2014.
  • SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta told the State Capture Commission that she was placed in detention without going through due processes.

Former President Jacob Zuma's estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was allegedly unlawfully detained by the State Security Agency (SSA) after she was accused of poisoning Zuma in 2014.

This, according to SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta, who was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Jafta told the commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that the poison claims were investigated by the SSA among other law enforcement departments.

He said that in essence, Ntuli-Zuma, or MaNtuli as she is affectionately known, was placed into the custody of the SSA in 2014 following the alleged poisoning plot.

"She was in remand detention without going through the due processes," Jafta said.

READ | No evidence Jacob Zuma was ever poisoned, MaNtuli will not be prosecuted - NPA

Jafta said there was sufficient evidence that pointed towards Ntuli-Zuma being disagreeable to the circumstances she was in.

Zondo pointed out that if she was detained by an organ of state where no law allowed her to be detained, it would be a very serious matter.

On whether Zuma gave the instruction to have his wife detained, Jafta said it would be difficult to determine with absolute certainty that the president at the time had actually given an instruction to do this.

Jafta said it was also the case that functionaries at various levels would anticipate what would please the president and take action on their own initiative with a complete disregard for the law.

The Sunday Times reported that in early August 2014, during a trip to the US, doctors diagnosed an ailing Zuma as having been poisoned.

ALSO READ | Jacob Zuma 'poison plot': MaNtuli wants to sue after '5 years of hell'

However, not trusting US doctors, Zuma went to Russia later that month for treatment. Russian doctors reportedly confirmed the diagnosis.

News24 previously reported that the then state security minister David Mahlobo banned Ntuli-Zuma from Zuma's Nkandla compound after she was accused of being involved in a plot to poison her husband.

In 2019, it was reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning of Zuma as there was no evidence to pursue the case.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Ntuli-Zuma described the ordeal as "five years of hell". 

"When the news came in, I was very broken. I felt like I was torn apart," she said. 

Ntuli-Zuma said she couldn't believe that she was being implicated. She was informed by Mahlobo that she was a suspect.

"I was surprised and hurt at the same time."

"No one was willing to come near me. No one was willing to work with me. I was isolated from the community that I used to stay in." 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nompumelelo ntuli-zumajacob zumaloyiso jaftastate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2046 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 979 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1949 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(+0.89)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(+0.55)
ZAR/EUR
18.34
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.77)
Gold
1854.89
(-0.02)
Silver
25.55
(+0.93)
Platinum
1100.00
(+0.72)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2312.00
(-0.15)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo