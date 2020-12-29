Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, has been admitted to hospital after suffering from “very severe symptoms” of Covid-19.

This is according to a statement by the Pan African Bar Association, which Sikhakhane is a former chairperson of, that was released on Tuesday evening.

Nasreen Rajab-Budlender, PABSA Chairperson, said Sikhakane "was infected with the Covid-19 virus a few weeks ago and subsequently experienced very severe symptoms, which required hospitalisation. He is still in hospital but is recovering well and his doctors are happy with his progress."

The association released the statement was released following false reports that Sikhakhane had died or had been poisoned.

The statement on Sikhakhane came just hours after Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, released a statement saying the former president was in good health following reports that Zuma and his wife Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo had been admitted to a Richards Bay hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

