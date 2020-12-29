7m ago

add bookmark

Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma and his lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane at the state capture commission.
Former president Jacob Zuma and his lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane at the state capture commission.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, has been admitted to hospital after suffering from “very severe symptoms” of Covid-19. 

This is according to a statement by the Pan African Bar Association, which Sikhakhane is a former chairperson of, that was released on Tuesday evening. 

Nasreen Rajab-Budlender, PABSA Chairperson, said Sikhakane "was infected with the Covid-19 virus a few weeks ago and subsequently experienced very severe symptoms, which required hospitalisation. He is still in hospital but is recovering well and his doctors are happy with his progress."

The association released the statement was released following false reports that Sikhakhane had died or had been poisoned. 

The statement on Sikhakhane came just hours after Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, released a statement saying the former president was in good health following reports that Zuma and his wife Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo had been admitted to a Richards Bay hospital with Covid-19 symptoms. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
muzi sikhakhanecoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11641 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10013 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3854 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.72
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
19.87
(-0.93)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-0.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.96)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.84)
Gold
1879.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.22
(-0.61)
Platinum
1055.00
(+1.94)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2334.00
(+0.32)
All Share
59246.40
(+0.41)
Top 40
54196.13
(+0.44)
Financial 15
12111.62
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
77381.09
(+1.19)
Resource 10
57521.41
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo