Zuma's lawyers' application for postponement to be heard virtually

Former president Jacob Zuma is not expected in court for his corruption case on Tuesday.

Instead, the Jacob Zuma Foundation says he intends to apply for a postponement.

The case will be heard virtually and no parties will gather in person.

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team intends to apply for the postponement of his court case on Tuesday, with the former head of state confirmed as still being in hospital for observation.



Zuma was taken from Estcourt Prison last week and admitted to hospital for observation as part of a routine check-up.

The next leg of the corruption case against him and Thales was due to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

The NPA on behalf of all the parties sent a joint letter to Hon Judge Koen reflecting the parties agreement to postpone the hearing at the Pmb High Court due to the ongoing hospitalisation of Pre Zuma.On the 10th Aug at 10h00 the matter will be heared virtually for postponement — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 9, 2021

Zuma's legal team had insisted that it be heard in-person, and not virtually.

However, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said on Monday that there will be a postponement.

"I can confirm that tomorrow Mr [Zuma's] legal team will make a substantive application for a postponement virtually," said Mhaga.

"[It is] unfortunate that there will be a postponement as our team is ready to argue the special plea as planned but these are circumstances beyond our control."

The JG Zuma Foundation claimed in a Twitter post that parties to the case had agreed to a postponement of the hearing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, "... due to the ongoing hospitalisation", of Zuma.