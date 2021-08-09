Zuma's lawyers are talking to NPA about another trial postponement - foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation claims the former president's lawyers and the NPA's legal team are in discussions to ask the court for a postponement.

The NPA could not confirm this, saying it would comment once there was a pronouncement from the judge.

Zuma was hospitalised last Monday.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has claimed that the former president's lawyers and the National Prosecuting Authority's legal team are in discussion to approach the courts to postpone his corruption matter in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg as he is still in hospital.

The NPA, however, could not confirm this on Monday morning.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said they would comment once there was a pronouncement from the judge hearing the matter.

Lusanda Ntuli of the office of the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that the judiciary had not received an application.

Zuma was expected to make a court appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday for his plea hearing.

Last week, he was admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

On Monday, foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma's legal team and the NPA legal team were discussing making a joint approach to the judge for a postponement of this week’s proceedings.

This came after the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Zuma was still in hospital.