21m ago

add bookmark

Zuma's private prosecution against Maughan, Downer postponed

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma against specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and senior State advocate Billy Downer got under way in the High Court on Monday.
  • The matter was adjourned to 2 February 2023 and an urgent application by Maughan will be heard before February.
  • Both Downer and Maughan's applications will be heard one after the other.

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and senior State advocate Billy Downer got under way in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The matter was adjourned to 2 February 2023, with an urgent application by Maughan to be heard in December.

Maughan's urgent application was postponed due to a conflict of interest on the part of Judge Rishi Seegobin. He did not elaborate on what these are.

Downer has launched his own application to have the private prosecution declared an abuse of court processes.

The applications by Maughan and Downer will not be joined, but are likely to be heard one after the other.

AS IT HAPPENED | Media freedom in the dock as Zuma takes News24's Karyn Maughan to court

During Monday's proceedings before Judge Nkosinathi Chili, Zuma's advocate Dali Mpofu conceded that the private prosecution was "unique" and "even strange" for him as a legal practitioner. 

He said it was also "unique" because Zuma, a former president, was the private prosecutor.

Mpofu said Zuma had put down a R500 000 deposit to continue with the prosecution.

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 10: Karyn
Karyn Maughan pictured outside court for the private prosecution matter against her and Billy Downer on Monday.

Advocate Wim Trengove SC, representing Downer, told Chili they had launched an application against the private prosecution and would ask the court to hear it.

Zuma has accused Maughan of colluding with the State to publish his medical records without his permission.

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 10: Jacob
Jacob Zuma in court on Monday for his private prosecution attempt against Karyn Maughan and Jacob Zuma.

Zuma wants Maughan's urgent application to be dismissed, arguing that he was entitled to prosecute the journalist.

The charges against Maughan and Downer relate to News24's publication of an update on Zuma's medical condition.

The medical document was attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in 2021. Documents filed with the court are deemed to be public records unless a judge instructs otherwise. There was no instruction in this instance.

It didn't reveal details of Zuma's condition.

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 10: ADV B
Billy Downer in court on Monday for the matter where Jacob Zuma is seeking to privately prosecute him and News24's Karyn Maughan.

Last month, Maughan filed an urgent application asking the court to set aside Zuma's prosecution.

She argued that the summons issued against her by Zuma's legal team was a gross abuse of court processes and, therefore, should be thrown out.

She said the former president had not obtained a nolle prosequi (a Latin phrase that translates to "not wishing to prosecute") certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions to entitle him to institute a private prosecution against her.

In addition, she said Zuma lacked standing to institute the private prosecution.

"He has no substantial and peculiar interest in the issue of the trial since he has personally suffered no injury as a consequence of the offence he alleges I have committed."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
billy downerjacob zumakaryn maughankwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgpoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1020 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 11193 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1300 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.06
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.96
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.53
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,672.40
-1.3%
Silver
19.70
-2.1%
Palladium
2,245.00
+2.7%
Platinum
908.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
58,883
-0.7%
All Share
65,278
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,620
-1.1%
Industrial 25
78,780
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,154
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

5h ago

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

11h ago

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

7h ago

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo