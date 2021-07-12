ZumaUnrest: Eastern Cape police deployed in CBDs amid fears of public violence

Shopping malls in many towns around the Eastern Cape were closed at lunchtime on Monday to counter looting seen in other parts of the country.

The 163 police officers will get an reinforcement of nine Buffalo City Metro law enforcement officers, eight metro traffic officers, a firefighting platoon, and four disaster management officers.

This comes as an unverified message is circulating on social media 'inviting' the public to burn East London's Oxford Street and capital Bhisho among other areas.

The Eastern Cape police in the Buffalo City Metro have ordered a deployment of 163 police officers to stand guard in central business districts in East London, Bhisho, Qonce, and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning, amid fears of unrest erupting there.

In a message addressed to all police stations commanders in the areas, seen by News24, Buffalo City district police commissioner Major-General Henry Vos, said stations must provide maximum personnel for a reaction group to a possible threat of public disorder within the district.

Vos has ordered a reinforcement of visual policing, detectives, and support staff to join public order police officers.

Vos' command comes as an unverified message is circulating on social media 'inviting' the public to burn East London's Oxford Street and Eastern Cape capital Bhisho among other areas.

The message purportedly comes from supporters of incarcerated former President Jacob Zuma.

Since Zuma began his 15 months imprisonment last week, the country has been rocked by violent unrest as groups call for his release.

The incidents have been characterised by looting of businesses and torching of property.

The message from Vos reads:

In order to ensure that it can be dealt with, to ensure the safety of our community, stations must avail maximum personnel for a reaction group. This include Vispol, Detectives, Support. Areas that might be specifically affected are Oxford Street and Bhisho.

The groups that will be guarding East London will assemble in front of the City Hall at 05:45 on Tuesday while those who will be patrolling in Bhisho and Qonce, will assemble at Qonce police station at 05:45.

The SAPS will further receive a reinforcement of nine Buffalo City Metro Law Enforcement officers, eight BCMM traffic officers, fire fighters, and four disaster management officers.

Called for comment, Eastern Cape police spokesperson said media enquiries about the Zuma unrest were being handled by national police.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Morudili said: "We are only giving a national picture, we won't be discussing individual incidents but for now we are not doing any interviews as we are waiting for briefs from clusters."

