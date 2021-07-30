Zweli Mkhize's future on a knife's edge as SIU refers him to NPA over Digital Vibes tender

The NPA is set to make a decision on whether to charge embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani.

The pair allegedly received money from Digital Vibes - a communications firm that landed a R150m tender, which was later found to be unlawful.

Digital Vibes is indirectly owned by Mkhize's close associate Tahera Mather.

Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's future looks increasingly uncertain as he and his son, Dedani, have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider charging them for corruption over dubious payments they received from Digital Vibes.



This week, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) filed court papers in the Special Tribunal to recover the irregular R150 million the national health department paid to Digital Vibes, owned by Mkhize's close associate Tahera Mather.

In court papers, the SIU revealed that Mkhize received R6 720 from Digital Vibes allegedly to pay for maintenance at a property in Bryanston.

READ | Digital Vibes scored R35m before health dept even approved their work, committee hears

Mkzhize's son Dedani allegedly received R3.8 million from Digital Vibes.

This amount came in the form of a vehicle, but also cash in boxes and plastic pockets that was picked up by Dedani from a petrol station on several occasions, according to evidence gathered by the SIU.

The SIU listed 20 people who received around R90 million from the R150 million Digital Vibes contract.

In her founding affidavit, SIU lead investigator Rajendra Chunilall said there was no justification for the retention of the amounts and that Digital Vibes and the individuals who were its controlling minds participated in the fraudulent and unlawful scheme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking for a new health minister to take over from Zweli Mkhize because the latter is said to be preparing to leave office, according to insiders. | @gerbjan @QaanitahHunter https://t.co/QsblEiXyYS — News24 (@News24) June 4, 2021

On tracing the transfer of funds by the Digital Vibes to the various parties including Mkhize, the SIU said the funds constituted undue gratification or were transferred for the purposes of money laundering or as the proceeds of unlawful activities and derive from unlawful payments that Digital Vibes received from the department.



The SIU also found evidence that the impugned transactions took place in circumstances constituting the commission of an offence as envisioned in the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act allegedly committed by Mkhize and his son.

Chunilall said this evidence had been referred to the NPA.

Unlawful scheme

The department initially contracted Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, for a R150 million communications contract.

The work was expanded to include communications on Covid-19. The controversial communications firm scored a cool R35 million before the department approved its work.

Using the evidence obtained during its investigation, the SIU said the money paid to Digital Vibes should be recuperated for the following reasons:

- The SIU found that there was no procurement or contractual basis at all for the majority of the payments made to Digital Vibes; - Digital Vibes received these payments on the basis of fraudulent misrepresentations made in its bid documents; - The procurement process was fraudulently manipulated by officials in the national Department of Health to ensure the appointment of Digitals Vibes; - Evidence obtained indicates that the department received little or no value for money in respect of services provided by Digital Vibes; and that - Digital Vibes failed to provide supplier invoices and supporting documentation in respect of payments it had made. The SIU contended that the money paid to Digital Vibes was unlawfully received and was a flagrant abuse of public resources.

According to the court documents, Mather and Naadhira Mitha were the true beneficiaries of the money received by Digital Vibes as they orchestrated the entire plan with the help from Mkhize and officials at the health department.



The SIU found that Digital Vibes was registered by a manager of a petrol station in Stanger, but that this was just a means to obscure the central role of Mather in the tender.

Digital Vibes, the controversial communications firm run by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates, scored a cool R35 million before the national health department approved their work. | @JasonFelix https://t.co/h9Va0mZIxe — News24 (@News24) June 18, 2021

News24 had previously reported that Mather and Mitha had worked with Mkhize, when he was still the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.



They both joined him when he was moved to the health ministry.

While already working for the ministry, there were also official attempts at appointing Mather in 2019, which the SIU said was irregular.

Following the failed attempts, Digital Vibes and indirectly, Mather, was eventually contracted.

Tender manipulation

It appears that Mkhize had also played a role in the appointment of Digital Vibes as he was alleged to have put pressure on the then health director-general Malebona Matsoso to approve the tender for the communication company which had little to no experience.

"At best, this conduct on the part of the minister was improper and, at worst, the conduct of the minister was unlawful," the SIU said.

The SIU added that it constituted an interference by executive authority in the affairs of the administrative authority of the department.

Digital Vibes purchased a second-hand bakkie for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's son around the same time the Department of Health transferred about R50 million to the company, according to a report. | @Lwandi_N https://t.co/nloDbiqMh8 — News24 (@News24) June 2, 2021

Furthermore, the tender process also appeared to have been manipulated to favour Digital Vibes.



According to the court papers, Mather was aware of the tender before its publication to the closed list of 10 suppliers, of which Digital Vibes was one of the companies.

READ HERE | Legal opinion finds MPs cannot hide behind sub judice rule

Of the 10 companies, most were not in communication and only one other company made a bid with a quote of R69 million, which was R72 million less than what Digital Vibes quoted.

The Technical Evaluation Committee documents were then alleged to have been manipulated to ensure that the other company was no longer in the running for the tender.

In June, the SIU was granted an order to freeze R22 million in bank accounts linked to Digital Vibes, which was awarded a multimillion-rand contract by the Department of Health.

Mkhize is on special leave pending the finalisation of the investigation into the Digital Vibes tender saga.

In relation to Covid-19 work, Digital Vibes received requests for work from the department before its contract expanded to include Covid-19 work.

Requests resulted in a financial commitment of approximately R35 million that the department ended up paying after the expansion was approved.