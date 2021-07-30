1h ago

add bookmark

Zweli Mkhize's future on a knife's edge as SIU refers him to NPA over Digital Vibes tender

accreditation
Jason Felix and Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • The NPA is set to make a decision on whether to charge embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani.
  • The pair allegedly received money from Digital Vibes - a communications firm that landed a R150m tender, which was later found to be unlawful.
  • Digital Vibes is indirectly owned by Mkhize's close associate Tahera Mather.

Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's future looks increasingly uncertain as he and his son, Dedani, have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider charging them for corruption over dubious payments they received from Digital Vibes.

This week, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) filed court papers in the Special Tribunal to recover the irregular R150 million the national health department paid to Digital Vibes, owned by Mkhize's close associate Tahera Mather.

In court papers, the SIU revealed that Mkhize received R6 720 from Digital Vibes allegedly to pay for maintenance at a property in Bryanston.

READ | Digital Vibes scored R35m before health dept even approved their work, committee hears

Mkzhize's son Dedani allegedly received R3.8 million from Digital Vibes.

This amount came in the form of a vehicle, but also cash in boxes and plastic pockets that was picked up by Dedani from a petrol station on several occasions, according to evidence gathered by the SIU.

The SIU listed 20 people who received around R90 million from the R150 million Digital Vibes contract.

In her founding affidavit, SIU lead investigator Rajendra Chunilall said there was no justification for the retention of the amounts and that Digital Vibes and the individuals who were its controlling minds participated in the fraudulent and unlawful scheme.

On tracing the transfer of funds by the Digital Vibes to the various parties including Mkhize, the SIU said the funds constituted undue gratification or were transferred for the purposes of money laundering or as the proceeds of unlawful activities and derive from unlawful payments that Digital Vibes received from the department.

The SIU also found evidence that the impugned transactions took place in circumstances constituting the commission of an offence as envisioned in the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act allegedly committed by Mkhize and his son.

Chunilall said this evidence had been referred to the NPA.

Unlawful scheme

The department initially contracted Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, for a R150 million communications contract.

The work was expanded to include communications on Covid-19. The controversial communications firm scored a cool R35 million before the department approved its work.

Using the evidence obtained during its investigation, the SIU said the money paid to Digital Vibes should be recuperated for the following reasons:

- The SIU found that there was no procurement or contractual basis at all for the majority of the payments made to Digital Vibes;

- Digital Vibes received these payments on the basis of fraudulent misrepresentations made in its bid documents;

- The procurement process was fraudulently manipulated by officials in the national Department of Health to ensure the appointment of Digitals Vibes;

- Evidence obtained indicates that the department received little or no value for money in respect of services provided by Digital Vibes; and that

- Digital Vibes failed to provide supplier invoices and supporting documentation in respect of payments it had made.

The SIU contended that the money paid to Digital Vibes was unlawfully received and was a flagrant abuse of public resources.

According to the court documents, Mather and Naadhira Mitha were the true beneficiaries of the money received by Digital Vibes as they orchestrated the entire plan with the help from Mkhize and officials at the health department.

The SIU found that Digital Vibes was registered by a manager of a petrol station in Stanger, but that this was just a means to obscure the central role of Mather in the tender.

News24 had previously reported that Mather and Mitha had worked with Mkhize, when he was still the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

They both joined him when he was moved to the health ministry.

While already working for the ministry, there were also official attempts at appointing Mather in 2019, which the SIU said was irregular.

Following the failed attempts, Digital Vibes and indirectly, Mather, was eventually contracted.

Tender manipulation

It appears that Mkhize had also played a role in the appointment of Digital Vibes as he was alleged to have put pressure on the then health director-general Malebona Matsoso to approve the tender for the communication company which had little to no experience.

"At best, this conduct on the part of the minister was improper and, at worst, the conduct of the minister was unlawful," the SIU said.

The SIU added that it constituted an interference by executive authority in the affairs of the administrative authority of the department.

Furthermore, the tender process also appeared to have been manipulated to favour Digital Vibes.

According to the court papers, Mather was aware of the tender before its publication to the closed list of 10 suppliers, of which Digital Vibes was one of the companies.

READ HERE | Legal opinion finds MPs cannot hide behind sub judice rule

Of the 10 companies, most were not in communication and only one other company made a bid with a quote of R69 million, which was R72 million less than what Digital Vibes quoted. 

The Technical Evaluation Committee documents were then alleged to have been manipulated to ensure that the other company was no longer in the running for the tender.

In June, the SIU was granted an order to freeze R22 million in bank accounts linked to Digital Vibes, which was awarded a multimillion-rand contract by the Department of Health.

Mkhize is on special leave pending the finalisation of the investigation into the Digital Vibes tender saga.

In relation to Covid-19 work, Digital Vibes received requests for work from the department before its contract expanded to include Covid-19 work.

Requests resulted in a financial commitment of approximately R35 million that the department ended up paying after the expansion was approved.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibeszweli mkhizecorruption
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3521 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3301 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,824.82
-0.2%
Silver
25.57
+0.2%
Palladium
2,639.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,053.96
-1.1%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
62,818
-0.9%
All Share
69,000
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,793
-1.8%
Industrial 25
87,906
-0.6%
Financial 15
12,881
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

52m ago

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius...

13h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius qualifies for semis, Brad Tandy crashes out
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

4h ago

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

3h ago

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

10h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment

5h ago

Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment
Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker:...

5h ago

Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You're an absolute star!'
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

8h ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m...

6h ago

Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

11h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

12h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

11h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo