Zwelithini's siblings pledge loyalty to new Zulu king Misuzulu

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's siblings have pledged their loyalty to the new king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.



Praises rang outside the Khangelamankengane royal palace on Saturday evening as the new king left following a meeting with senior royals.

The traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, told the media Zwelithini's siblings had pledged their loyalty Misuzulu. In recent weeks, the royal family seemed to be a house divided with Mbonisi and Thembi speaking out against Buthelezi and the process of selecting a new ruler.

"Princess Thembi and Prince Mbonisi pledged their loyalty to his majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. The family appreciate this indication that stability and unity has been restored under his majesty the king," he said.

Chaos erupted in the palace on Friday after the reading the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu's will in which she nominated her eldest son, Misuzulu, to be the next ruler of the Zulu nation.

Visuals from the palace showed the prince being whisked away, under heavy security, following an exchange between Buthelezi and Prince Thokozani.

After the will was read publicly, Thokozani tried to comment and was told to sit down by Buthelezi and others.

Buthelezi told the media that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala had asked to see the minutes of the meeting where the will was read and as far as the family was concerned, the king was already on the throne.

Misuzulu is expected to travel to Eswatini, his mother's place of birth, to collect his belongings as he had been living there.

Buthelezi said anyone who wished to challenge the queen's will was more than willing to do so in court.