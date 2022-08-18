1h ago

Godongwana sexual assault allegations: Police to obtain 'warning statement' from finance minister

Qaanitah Hunter
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Brenton Geach/Getty Images
  • Mpumalanga police say the NPA has not yet decided whether Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be charged with sexual assault.
  • While police say the docket has been handed to the NPA, the NPA in Mpumalanga says it is yet to receive the docket.
  • Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says the docket involving a "prominent person" is awaiting the green light from the NPA.

Police in Mpumalanga are preparing to obtain a "warning statement" from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after a charge of sexual assault was opened against him. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the docket involving an allegation of sexual assault against a "prominent person" was returned to the police by the NPA, with instructions that a warning statement should be obtained.

"We have been instructed to obtain a warning statement from the person who the allegations have been made against," he said. 

Mohlala said earlier that police had taken all statements necessary for the matter.

He said: 

We have gotten all the necessary statements without divulging what we have. We have taken it to the NPA on Monday, and we are waiting for the green light from them.

He has since said that the docket had been returned to the police, with instructions to "obtain a warning statement from the prominent person".

"We will get the statement on availability of that person, if he is around, because we don't know where he is," Mohlala said. 

This development comes after a staff member at a Kruger National Park vacation spot opened a case of sexual assault against Godongwana, claiming that he had assaulted her while she was giving him a massage in his room. 

The woman claims that Godongwana fondled her during the massage.

Godongwana has denied any wrongdoing. 

Qaanitah Hunter | You can do anything but never go against the ANC (*apologies to The Godfather)

Earlier, NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said they were yet to receive the docket, but Mohlala said it had been returned to the police for further action.

A warning statement is routine in police investigations and comes before the special public prosecutor decides on whether the person will be charged. 

It is alleged that an employee at Skukuza, who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms, opened the case against the minister.

Godongwana said in a statement that he categorically denied the allegation.

"I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for," he said on Saturday. 

The ANC Women's League has since said it noted with grave concern the case of sexual assault against Godongwana.

"We call on the law enforcement to deal with the case swiftly and with outmost effectiveness as possible. Our country has increasingly become an unsafe place for women. It is unacceptable that every day there are reports of acts of gender-based violence and femicide being committed against women."


