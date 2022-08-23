10m ago

add bookmark

Chapter 9 body to investigate corruption not being considered by Cabinet, says Ronald Lamola

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the Cabinet is not considering another Chapter 9 institution against corruption.
  • According to the minister, law enforcement agencies are working together to tackle state capture cases.
  • Lamola was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

The establishment of a Chapter 9 integrity commission aimed at preventing rampant corruption is not under consideration by the Cabinet, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has told Parliament.

On Tuesday, Lamola was in the National Council of Province for a question-and-answer session. He was quizzed on the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) ability to prosecute state capture cases and improve the country’s courts.

“Regarding the creation of a Chapter 9 integrity commission or institution, the Zondo Commission's recommendation is being considered by the whole government and when the president reports to Parliament, he will be able to respond to some of these issues. I can state now that this integrity commission that is being proposed is not one of the considerations we are looking into,” he said.

READ | SA's week of reckoning: NPA flexes its muscles in blitz of high-profile arrests

Lamola said the government is looking at a multi-disciplinary structure that is able to align with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

“The final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in the public sector, including organs of state, will contain a number of recommendations which can broadly be classified as criminal related where it refers to investigations and prosecutions, administrative related when they deal with capacity practices and other steps to be taken,” he said.

Civil rights group Accountability Now has on several occasions proposed another Chapter 9 institution to investigate and prosecute allegations of grand corruption.

Last year, advocate Paul Hoffman of Accountability Now told Parliament: "The Hawks are not up to the task at hand when it comes to countering grand corruption. Their structural and operational lack of security of tenure of office is the underlying problem, which is exacerbated by executive instead of parliamentary control and oversight of their duties."

PODCAST | The Story: Whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder and what she tried to uncover

Briefing the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, Parliament's legal services found that establishing another Chapter 9 institution to deal with corruption is unnecessary as it is already "addressed and legislated for".

Furthermore, Lamola said his department established an internal task team to consider the reports of the Zondo Commission and its recommendations.

“All the recommendations have been analysed, and a full set of those which fall under my mandate has been identified. With regards to criminal-related recommendations, the National Prosecuting Authority, together with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (DPCI) established an integrated multi-disciplinary task force to coordinate the response to such recommendations and findings.

"It includes senior representatives of the DPCI as well as the heads and additional representatives from the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Investigative Directorate of the NPA and the Specialised Commercial Crimes unit within the NPA. The task force focuses on ensuring a coordinated response to expedite and successful prosecutions of the matters,” he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nparonald lamolastate capture inquirypolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about President Cyril Ramaphosa contradicting the Zondo Commission's findings on cadre deployment?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no biggie, the commission findings really aren't binding
4% - 100 votes
Not surprised that he'd downplay criticism of the ANC
41% - 1000 votes
It's just more politicking on the road to Nasrec
17% - 414 votes
Typical of CR to be inconsistent about fighting graft
38% - 946 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.96
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,748.90
+0.7%
Silver
19.15
+0.8%
Palladium
1,977.00
-1.3%
Platinum
888.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
96.48
-0.3%
Top 40
63,033
+0.9%
All Share
69,772
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,871
+2.9%
Industrial 25
85,055
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,644
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo