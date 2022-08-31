22m ago

add bookmark

Gupta brothers still behind bars, Lamola tells Parliament

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Rajesh and Atul Gupta are in custody in the UAE, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said.
  • He said the extradition processes were still ongoing in the UAE.
  • He conceded that it could be a protracted process.

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are safely behind lock and key in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but it is not clear how soon they will be in South Africa to face justice for state capture.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola informed the National Assembly on Wednesday, during a question session with the peace and security cluster, that the brothers had applied for bail, but it was denied.

Responding to a question from ANC MP Xola Nqola, Lamola said: "On 25 July 2022, the official extradition request, along with the Arabic translation thereof, for the extradition of Messrs Atul Kumar Gupta and Rajesh Kumar Gupta – the Gupta brothers – were handed over to the Central Authority in the United Arab Emirates.

"At this stage, the extradition proceedings are still ongoing in the UAE, and therefore sub judice. The Department of Justice is engaging with the authorities in the UAE on an ongoing basis."

READ | Gupta extradition: SA has formally applied to UAE govt, Lamola and Batohi confirm

In his follow-up question, Nqola asked whether there was sufficient capacity to ensure that the process was concluded.

Lamola answered in the affirmative. He said this was also the case with the extradition of the self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, from Malawi, which was "proceeding very well".

EFF MP Florence Tito asked whether Lamola could confirm that the Gupta brothers were arrested and that they were still in detention. She also asked why the extradition process was taking so long.

Lamola said they had received a note verbale, to confirm that the Guptas were "in their cells".

Lamola said the brothers had applied for bail, which was denied, and he also confirmed that they had been arrested in the UAE.

He said the extradition wasn't taking long, it was still within the prescribed times.

"We do believe that the ongoing engagements will allow us to find a solution," he said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the matter was clearly in the Dubai court's hands, and it could be subject to appeals, so it could take months or years before they were brought to South Africa.

Lamola said Swart was correct; it could be a "protracted legal process".

"It is the nature of extradition processes."

However, Lamola said he had confidence in the process.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rajesh guptaronald lamolaatul guptaparliamentcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
70% - 943 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 82 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
24% - 316 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,712.07
-0.7%
Silver
18.04
-2.2%
Palladium
2,079.00
-0.6%
Platinum
848.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
99.31
-5.8%
Top 40
60,736
-1.0%
All Share
67,257
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,314
-0.9%
Industrial 25
83,458
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,867
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo