Hate Speech Bill not intended to eradicate racism on its own - Deputy Minister Jeffery

Jan Gerber
Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery.

Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill is not meant to eradicate racism in South Africa by itself, Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said.
  • The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services was briefed on the public's input on the bill on Wednesday.
  • Jeffery said the government felt it was important to have penalties for racism.

The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill is not meant to be the government's silver bullet to slay the scourge of racism in the country, said Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services met on Wednesday to be briefed by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on the inputs it has received on the bill.

Jeffery told the committee that he thought it was great that they finally had time to engage on the bill, which was first introduced in 2018, but could not be processed before the end of the Fifth Parliament.

"This is a controversial bill, and it is controversial because of the hate speech provision. And I think the issue there is a policy choice: Should we have restrictions on speech, or shouldn't we?" asked Jeffery.

He said the Constitution already excluded some forms of speech from freedom of expression – propaganda for war, incitement of imminent violence and advocacy of hatred based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion.

"But it is basically a policy choice: You will have some people advocating complete freedom or as much freedom of speech as possible."

He said these were often the people responsible for hate speech who don't want to be penalised.

"You also have religious groups' concerns about restrictions on propagating homophobia, which affect their ability to preach."

Jeffery said: 

This bill is not government's attempt to be the answer to racism in South Africa.

"You know, racism is a complex problem. We are not going to resolve racism until we resolve the racial nature of poverty and power in South Africa. But we did feel as government that it is important to have penalties for racism and other intolerances. But it is not meant to be the sole answer, it's just one of the aspects," he said.

Jeffery said some people had argued that existing laws were efficient. He said there was currently the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (PEPUDA), but this required the plaintiff to go to the equality court. But, when something was criminalised, it was up to the state to follow through.

He said there was also already crimen injuria, but it was a common law crime. He said they were not trying to replace crimen injuria, but to set out a statutory hate speech so that there was greater clarity.

Committee chairperson, ANC MP Bulelani Magwanishe, said the committee wanted to finish the bill as quickly as possible. The committee will meet on Friday to continue working on the bill.


