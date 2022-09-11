21m ago

add bookmark

Millions allocated for KZN flood relief, but little spent as close to 4 000 await temporary houses

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Part of Caversham road in Pinetown was washed away on 12 April, 2022 in Durban. Persistent heavy rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week resulted in widespread flooding, collapsing roads and death.
Part of Caversham road in Pinetown was washed away on 12 April, 2022 in Durban. Persistent heavy rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week resulted in widespread flooding, collapsing roads and death.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • The slow pace of service delivery and repair work to flood-ravaged communities in KwaZulu-Natal continues.
  • Close to 5 000 temporary housing structures are needed, but so far, just over 1 000 have been built.
  • In April, the devastating floods left 6 278 people homeless, more than 400 died in the devastation.

While close to 5 000 temporary housing structures are needed for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, the government has so far only delivered 1 076.

According to Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, an application from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government to access funds from the provincial emergency housing grant to provide 4 983 temporary residential units (TRUs) was approved at the cost of R342 million.

She said an amount of R140 million was transferred to the province on 17 June.

READ | Auditor-General red flags poor temporary housing units for KZN flood beneficiaries

This emerged in Kubayi's written response to a parliamentary question from IPF MP Sbuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi.

"The province has reported that 1 076 TRUs have been erected in various municipalities. I have directed the KwaZulu-Natal Province to ensure that affected households are relocated into TRUs by 30 September 2022. The province is also exploring the possibility of having transitional accommodation owned by the state or a rental assistance scheme for such households.

"The province will be engaging the National Treasury with the support of my department to seek approval to use funding from the provincial emergency housing grant to utilise for purchasing transitional accommodation and/or seeking rental accommodation," she said.

Nearly six months after the devastating floods that killed hundreds and destroyed billions in infrastructure, the government has been slow to repair and restore livelihoods.

The floods left 6 278 people homeless, and more than 400 died in the devastation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a national state of disaster had been declared - and that R1 billion would be made available for relief measures.

Regarding the damage in parts of the Eastern Cape, Kubayi said authorities in the province were advised to reprioritise funds from its human settlements development grant (HSDG) and the informal settlements upgrading partnership grants to address housing disaster-related matters.

"The province has reported that service providers have been appointed to construct TRUs in affected areas, and the national department has transferred R105 million of the HSDG. In order to assist, my department has also allocated R16 million to Alfred Nzo District Municipality to address disaster-related incidents, including the eradication of 5 450 mud structures," she said.

She added:

I have also interacted with the Eastern Cape Province to ensure that the victims of the disaster incidents are relocated into TRUs by 30 September 2022 and instructed the provincial department to prioritise funding within its business plan.

READ | R2.2bn in flood relief funding approved, but only R100m has so far been paid to service providers

In the North West, provincial authorities reported to Kubayi that the Deelpan settlement in the Tswaing Local Municipality experienced high rainfall in April which affected the local community. 

"Alternative land for the relocation of the affected community was required to ensure the safety and security of the community, and the Housing Development Agency (HDA) has been requested by the province to assist in this regard.

"The North West Provincial Department of Human Settlements has been granted permission by the National Department to utilise R54.9 million of its human settlements development grant," she added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mmamaloko kubayikwazulu-natalfloodspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6587 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 602 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
26% - 2476 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,717.62
0.0%
Silver
18.85
0.0%
Palladium
2,180.00
0.0%
Platinum
884.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo