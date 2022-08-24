Phala Phala: SSA not involved, no state resources used to conceal evidence - Zizi Kodwa

Zizi Kodwa said the SSA had no involvement in the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Previously, Kodwa had distanced himself from the matter, arguing that he had no prior knowledge of the incident.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, at the time, announced it would investigate Kodwa for his alleged role in the matter.

The State Security Agency (SSA) had no involvement in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

This is according to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, who had previously distanced himself from the controversy around the matter.

On Wednesday, Kodwa was in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to respond to questions from MPs about the February 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise was also in the NCOP.

"The State Security Agency categorically states that it had no involvement in Phala Phala matter before and after the alleged criminal acts that took place in February 2020. Further to that, no state resources were utilised by the SSA to conceal the alleged theft at the farm in Limpopo.

READ | Phala Phala: ANC in Parliament defends Ramaphosa, calls opposition criticism 'opportunistic'

"The SSA derives its mandate from the National Strategic Intelligence Act 39 of 1994. This mandate does not cover the private residences of the president," Kodwa said.

He reiterated that there were no allegations implicating the SSA.

"When any crime is committed, the SAPS should first investigate it. The allegation is not about the involvement of the SSA. Any questions about what the president is doing is a matter for the appropriate institutions," he told MPs.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged in June that at least $4 million was stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm - and that, subsequent to the theft, off-the-books means were used to try and locate the culprits and the money.

News24 recently reported that the burglars stole an estimated $600 000 in cash - far less than the millions of dollars that were initially speculated to have been taken.

Earlier this month, Kodwa distanced himself from the Phala Phala farm theft, arguing that he had no prior knowledge of the incident.

READ | Arthur Fraser's damning affidavit

This follows Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence announcing that it would investigate Kodwa for his alleged role in the aftermath of the robbery.

Kodwa said the allegations that secret Crime Intelligence funds were used to covertly investigate the robbery, and that he accompanied Major-General Wally Rhoode, the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, during secret interactions between the South African and Namibian authorities, were untrue.