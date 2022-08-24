1h ago

add bookmark

Phala Phala: SSA not involved, no state resources used to conceal evidence - Zizi Kodwa

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zizi Kodwa.
Zizi Kodwa.
Leon Sadiki
  • Zizi Kodwa said the SSA had no involvement in the Phala Phala farm robbery.
  • Previously, Kodwa had distanced himself from the matter, arguing that he had no prior knowledge of the incident.
  • The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, at the time, announced it would investigate Kodwa for his alleged role in the matter.

The State Security Agency (SSA) had no involvement in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

This is according to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, who had previously distanced himself from the controversy around the matter.

On Wednesday, Kodwa was in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to respond to questions from MPs about the February 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise was also in the NCOP.

"The State Security Agency categorically states that it had no involvement in Phala Phala matter before and after the alleged criminal acts that took place in February 2020. Further to that, no state resources were utilised by the SSA to conceal the alleged theft at the farm in Limpopo.

READ | Phala Phala: ANC in Parliament defends Ramaphosa, calls opposition criticism 'opportunistic'

"The SSA derives its mandate from the National Strategic Intelligence Act 39 of 1994. This mandate does not cover the private residences of the president," Kodwa said.

He reiterated that there were no allegations implicating the SSA.

"When any crime is committed, the SAPS should first investigate it. The allegation is not about the involvement of the SSA. Any questions about what the president is doing is a matter for the appropriate institutions," he told MPs.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged in June that at least $4 million was stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm - and that, subsequent to the theft, off-the-books means were used to try and locate the culprits and the money.

News24 recently reported that the burglars stole an estimated $600 000 in cash - far less than the millions of dollars that were initially speculated to have been taken.

Earlier this month, Kodwa distanced himself from the Phala Phala farm theft, arguing that he had no prior knowledge of the incident.

READ | Arthur Fraser's damning affidavit

This follows Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence announcing that it would investigate Kodwa for his alleged role in the aftermath of the robbery.

Kodwa said the allegations that secret Crime Intelligence funds were used to covertly investigate the robbery, and that he accompanied Major-General Wally Rhoode, the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, during secret interactions between the South African and Namibian authorities, were untrue.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
state security agencycyril ramaphosazizi kodwacrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 387 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
24% - 318 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 579 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
2% - 30 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.01
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.89
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,749.22
+0.1%
Silver
19.06
-0.3%
Palladium
2,034.50
+2.6%
Platinum
878.75
-0.5%
Brent Crude
100.22
+3.7%
Top 40
63,080
+0.1%
All Share
69,809
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,638
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,623
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,527
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22230.25) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo