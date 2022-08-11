1h ago

add bookmark

Phala Phala: Zizi Kodwa says he had 'no prior knowledge' of theft at Ramaphosa's farm

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa. Photo: Lerato Maduna
Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa. Photo: Lerato Maduna
  • Zizi Kodwa said he was unaware of any theft at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm until the media publicised the incident. 
  • Kodwa told News24 allegations that he was involved in tracking down the perpetrators were unfounded.
  • Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence announced that it would probe Kodwa with regard to his role.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa distanced himself from the Phala Phala farm theft, saying he had no prior knowledge of the incident.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, Kodwa said he only became aware of the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm when the news broke in the media. 

"I have no prior knowledge of what happened at Phala Phala; I also found out from the news, like everyone else," he said.

This comes after Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) on Wednesday announced it would investigate Kodwa for his alleged role in the aftermath of the Phala Phala farm robbery. 

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Phala Phala saga: Parliament to probe claims of Zizi Kodwa cover-up, abuse of secret funds

Kodwa said the allegations that secret crime intelligence funds were used to covertly investigate the robbery that took place at Ramaphosa's farm in February 2020, and that he accompanied Major-General Wally Rhoode, the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, during secret interactions between the South African and Namibian authorities, were untrue. 

"It's pure fabrication and baseless gossip. It's a fishing expedition that will amount to nothing," said Kodwa. 

He said that, when the JSCI questioned him regarding the allegations, he would repeat the same response: that he was unaware of the incident and did not take part in any cover-up. 

"There is no basis for the allegations. People say I flew to Namibia, and I can't even remember the last time I was in Namibia. It wasn't any time within the time frames they are trying to suggest. I am going to give Parliament the same response," said Kodwa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to the JSCI's chairperson, Jerome Maake, last Friday to say the committee was constitutionally mandated to oversee the affairs and conduct of the country's intelligence structures.

"It has also been alleged that Kodwa accompanied Major-General Wally Rhoode during secret interactions between the South African and Namibian authorities," Mapisa-Nqakula writes, adding that, as such, "a probe must be instituted to verify such serious allegations". 

Should these allegations be true, Mapisa-Nqakula said, they would "constitute a flagrant abuse of our taxpayers' money".

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged in June that at least $4 million was stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020 - and that, subsequent to the theft, off-the-books means were used to try and locate the culprits and the money.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phala phala farmzizi kodwaparliamentpoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 1282 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
51% - 6421 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
35% - 4464 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 432 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.24
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.78
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,789.14
-0.2%
Silver
20.31
-1.4%
Palladium
2,289.00
+1.5%
Platinum
960.50
+1.5%
Brent Crude
97.40
+1.1%
Top 40
64,617
+2.3%
All Share
71,265
+2.1%
Resource 10
65,851
+2.1%
Industrial 25
87,063
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,964
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo