23m ago

add bookmark

Public Protector inquiry hears more testimony that Mkhwebane shielded Magashule, Zwane

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her impeachment hearing.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her impeachment hearing.
Jan Gerber
  • Former Public Protector investigator Nditsheni Raedani testified before the Section 194 Committee  that's hearing evidence on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.
  • More evidence emerged in the hearing to show that  Mkhwebane shielded Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane during the probe into the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project.
  • He said he was instructed not to use the GuptaLeaks and added that findings against Magashule and Zwane were removed from the report.

The Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office heard more evidence on Thursday that showed that she shielded Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane from scrutiny over the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project.

Former Public Protector investigator, advocate Nditsheni Raedani, testified that he was part of a task team probing the Vrede matter. The investigation began under Mkhwebane's predecessor, Thuli Madonsela.

He said he was aware of the GuptaLeaks – a tranche of leaked emails detailing the Guptas' and their associates' dealings - from the start of his involvement in the investigation. 

Through his interactions with his supervisor, Reginald Ndou, he was made aware that Mkhwebane didn't want them to look into the GuptaLeaks.

"The Public Protector doesn't want the Gupta emails in the investigation," he said he was told.

Ace Magashule
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Rosetta Msimango/City Press

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered enough evidence to implicate Magashule, who was the Free State premier at the time, and Zwane, who was the agriculture MEC at the time, the committee heard.

"There was sufficient evidence to justify findings of maladministration against the premier and the MEC. I recall such findings being in at least one version of the draft report that I saw, although I cannot now recall which one."

READ | Public Protector hearing shown photos that may disprove Mkhwebane claim witness wasn't at Vrede farm

But the findings never made it into the final report.

Raedani said Mkhwebane had the final say on what went into the final report and what didn't.

He testified that he and fellow investigator, Tebogo Kekana – an earlier witness – were called to a meeting with Mkhwebane. She expressed her unhappiness over the Vrede report, said it did not reflect her instructions and gave them a new set of instructions on how the report should be amended.

Raedani's affidavit to the committee also revealed how the final draft of the report came about.

"I was informed by the PP that we would be finalising the draft report. Using my laptop, the report was projected onto a screen, and we went through it paragraph by paragraph. The PP would dictate to me what she wanted me to type. Towards the end, the PP took my laptop and typed herself.

"I did not agree with the changes the PP was effecting. I am not the sort of person who just takes instructions, so I cautioned the PP as to what legal commentators would say about the final report, and warned her that her changes would cause trouble."

The affidavit continued:

However, it was quite clear that the PP had made up her mind as to what was going into the report, no matter how significant and unreasonable a departure it was from the conclusions in the previous iterations of the report and the evidence that had been discovered.

It continued: "It was in response to my concerns that the PP said 'anginandaba' (which loosely translates to: 'I don't care at all')."

The report was eventually reviewed and set aside by the courts, and the Portfolio Committee on Justice also had questions.

So, another investigation into Vrede followed in 2018, which looked into Magashule and Zwane.

Initially, Raedani was also involved in the investigation. He said he, Mkhwebane and another Public Protector official went to interview Magashule. He didn't get to ask his Magashule questions because Mkhwebane did most of the talking, which meant he didn't get the required answers.

After about 30 minutes, Mkhwebane asked him and the other official to leave so that she could "have a constructive discussion with the SG (secretary-general)". 

READ | Damning testimony against Mkhwebane on Vrede report not questioned at inquiry

Magashule has since been suspended as the ANC's secretary-general.

Raedani said he was "not privy" to what Mkhwebane and Magashule discussed. That part of the meeting was not recorded.

It was Raedani's last involvement in the investigation before it was reassigned to other investigators.

Raedani's evidence also includes a paper trail of the changes that were made to the reports.

He testified that he had not had any quarrel with Mkhwebane and that he left the Office of the Public Protector later in 2018 to pursue a legal career without any disciplinary proceedings against him at the time.

Raedani's cross-examination by Mkhwebane's counsel, Dali Mpofu, SC, continued on Thursday afternoon.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebaneparliamentjudiciarypolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 1220 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
48% - 5382 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 4247 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 403 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.14
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,792.75
+0.0%
Silver
20.47
-0.6%
Palladium
2,288.50
+1.5%
Platinum
968.50
+2.3%
Brent Crude
97.40
+1.1%
Top 40
64,207
+1.7%
All Share
70,864
+1.6%
Resource 10
65,333
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,372
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,965
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo