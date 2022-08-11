The police cannot deal with zama zamas on its own, Cele tells Parliament

The police cannot deal with illegal mining activities on their own.

Police Minister Bheki Cele conceded that the police, on its own, will not be able to deal decisively with illegal mining activities.

According to Cele, a multi-departmental approach to this crime is no longer an option.

On Thursday, Cele and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe briefed the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on interventions to curb illegal mining.

Cele said safeguarding the country's "precious metals" from criminals and keeping communities safe required a strengthening of border control and immigration.

Other interventions suggested include:

Improved enforcement of applicable legislation by relevant government departments;

Improved coordination and cooperation with the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority; and

Enhancing the capacity and skills of members involved in the proactive and reactive spheres of dealing with illegal mining.

Violent protests recently erupted in Gauteng's West Rand, sparked by the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, allegedly by suspected illegal miners.

The women were raped while filming a music video at a Krugersdorp mine dump.

Locals claim that illegal miners have terrorised their area for years, and community members have now resorted to raiding the shacks of suspected zama zamas (illegal miners).

Cele said businesses also had a role to play.

"Mining houses must take responsibility for the rehabilitation of unused mines, after ceasing operations, to minimise the risk of illegal mining," he said.

He also said mining companies needed to ensure that the land, property and space were fully secured and difficult to access.

Cele suggested that companies employ private security services to guard and patrol properties and areas of operation to minimise opportunities for illegal miners.

"Illegal mining destroys the social fabric of the mining industry through bribery, corruption, and threats of violence against mineworkers and management. Illegal mining gives rise to prostitution, child labour, substance abuse and other crimes that adversely affect mining communities," the minister said.

"Illegal mining has a range of negative social and financial impacts on the state, business, the mining sector and the communities that once benefitted from these mines."

Cele, though, downplayed the need for assistance from the SA National Defence Force.

"The call by some communities for the deployment of the army to deal with illegal miners and associated crimes is premature. Specialised units of the SAPS are on the ground in Gauteng, as we speak, and can be deployed in any part of the country to deal with this and other crimes, if the need arises," he said.