WATCH | 'The president has case to answer', opposition parties seek motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

Zintle Mahlati
  • Opposition political parties in Parliament will apply for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Rampahosa. 
  • The grouping, which excludes the DA, said Ramaphosa had to be held accountable for the Phala Phala farm scandal. 
  • Ramaphosa has been under pressure to answer questions about the February 2020 robbery at his Limpopo farm. 

Several opposition political parties in Parliament believe President Cyril Ramaphosa has a "case to answer", and a motion of no confidence is the best route to hold him accountable for the Phala Phala farm scandal. 

The political parties -  which include the EFF, UDM, Cope, PAC and the ACDP - said they could not wait for Parliament's Section 89 committee to be established. 

The motion will be brought without the support of the second biggest party in Parliament, the DA. 

Leaders of the political parties held a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

Ramaphosa has faced mounting pressure since revelations emerged in June that he was a victim of a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020. 

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser claims he has evidence that Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime'

What had dogged the matter was the belief that Ramaphosa covered up the incident and used state resources to investigate the robbery.   

Since then, political parties have tried several avenues to put pressure on Ramaphosa to be held accountable. 

Most opposition political parties in Parliament have been meeting for several weeks to discuss the matter, and at their last meeting they decided to move forward with the request for a motion of no confidence. 

The DA's deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that while the party agreed that Ramaphosa be held accountable, it did not believe a motion of no confidence was the best route. 

The DA wants the processes that is under way to take place first before a motion is explored. 

"We believe moving forward a motion of no confidence simultaneously with the Section 89 inquiry will undermine the results we seek from this process, holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable and ensuring that Parliament does its oversight work in this regard," Gwarube said. 

Mapisa-Nqakula refers ATM motion for Phala Phala probe to an independent panel 

Earlier this month, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula approved the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) request for a Section 89 committee to probe Ramaphosa's fitness to hold office. 

However, before the committee can be established, a panel will have to probe whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer. 

EFF leader Julius Malema said the opposition political parties had recommended the following judges to head the panel: Mogoeng Mogoeng, Dikgang Moseneke, Bernard Ngoepe and Yvonne Mokgoro. 

No numbers for a motion to succeed

The fact that the DA will not support the motion will prove difficult for those seeking Ramaphosa's removal.

ANC members, with the highest numbers in Parliament, will also need to support the motion for it to be successful. 

Malema said the group does not need the ANC as a party but its members with loyalty to the oath they took as Members of Parliament. 

"A motion of no confidence requires very low reasons. By his very admission as the president he said there were dollars under his mattress and sofas. And that resources of the state were used without a case being opened. That is reason enough to pass a motion of no confidence," Malema said, explaining the group's case. 


PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

