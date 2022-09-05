5m ago

add bookmark

Unions seething after former parliamentary secretary scores tender from legislature as details shrouded in secrecy

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gengezi Mgidlana. (Supplied)
Gengezi Mgidlana. (Supplied)
  • Parliament's awarding of a tender to its former secretary Gengezi Mgidlana has come under scrutiny.
  • Emails indicate that Mgidlana’s company, Afrocentric Markets Consultancy, was appointed to conduct research for Parliament.
  • In 2019, both the NCOP and NA unanimously resolved that he be fired after allegations of maladministration.

Union leaders in Parliament have called on the institution to null and void a tender, shrouded in secrecy, to the legislature's former secretary Gengezi Mgidlana - who was fired over allegations of maladministration.

In a statement, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that given Mgidlana’s history at Parliament, the contract to conduct research should be cancelled.

It has called on the Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo, to instruct the secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, to cancel the contract.

Email exchanges indicate that Mgidlana’s company, Afrocentric Markets Consultancy, was appointed to conduct research for Parliament.

READ | Who protects the protectors? Why there is concern for Parliament's security staff

The company was appointed by the Legislature Support Services (LSS) on behalf of the South African Legislative Sector (SALS) to “deliver on the project of conducting benchmarking on the legal and policy framework that regulates cooperation national, provincial and local sphere of government,” emails read.

Temba Gubula, Nehawu's secretary in Parliament, said the union believed the appointment of Mgidlana’s company to do business with Parliament was irregular and unethical.

He said:

Mgidlana was dismissed for acts of very serious misconduct by Parliament, and that should have immediately disqualified him or his company from engaging in any sort of business with Parliament. In 2017, the union brought 13 allegations against Mgidlana, and in February 2018, the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing found him guilty on seven of the 13 charges, which included a charge of awarding himself a R71 000 ex-gratia bonus, which he didn’t qualify for. In 2019, both the NCOP and NA unanimously resolved that he be fired.

Mgidlana was placed on voluntary special leave on 9 June 2017, after Nehawu levelled allegations of corruption against him.

He faced charges relating to the breach of legislation on the financial management of Parliament and provincial legislatures, the breach of parliamentary policies as well as the breach of the National Road Traffic Act.

On 1 February 2018, disciplinary charges were served on Mgidlana. A disciplinary hearing found Mgidlana guilty of seven of the 13 charges and, on 30 August 2019, the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing recommended his summary dismissal.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, told the Sunday Times that no appointment had been made.

In an email to George, LSS sought a meeting to apprise him of Mgidlana’s appointment.

“Afrocentric Markets Consultancy has been appointed by the Legislature Support Services (LSS) on behalf of the South African Legislative Sector (SALS) to deliver on the project of conducting benchmarking on the legal and policy framework that regulates cooperation national, provincial and local sphere of government. We will approach your institution again in the next coming weeks to make arrangements to interview a sample of people relevant for this study. We will send you communication to this effect and liaise with you and your institution to get the relevant sample. We look forward to the cooperation of your institution,” the email read.

Funded by the European Union, the LSS provides administrative support for the provincial legislatures, the Speakers’ Forum of SA and other related structures.

READ | Phala Phala: Juristic heavyweights among 17 nominees for panel to determine Ramaphosa's impeachment

It also helps with liaison between the National Houses of Parliament and the nine provincial legislatures.

Gubula accused Mgidlana of having a propensity to pervert due processes to achieve his personal desires.

“It is still unclear why Parliament needed that service to be offered by a service provider when there are many unemployed graduates who can be employed to do that work on an ongoing basis. It is also unclear when the tender was advertised, how much the cost of the contract is, how many other companies submitted their bids, as well as details of members of management who sat on the committee that decided to appoint Mgidlana’s company,” Gubula said.

News24 was unable to establish the details of the tender. Questions sent to Mothapo were not answered. A response will be added once it has been received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
xolile georgegengezi mgidlanaparliamentcorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 4360 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 370 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.22
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,712.71
+0.0%
Silver
18.15
+0.5%
Palladium
2,022.25
-0.3%
Platinum
852.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
61,034
+0.3%
All Share
67,600
+0.3%
Resource 10
61,197
+1.5%
Industrial 25
82,564
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,296
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo