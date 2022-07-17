1h ago

add bookmark

'A champion of the oppressed everywhere': Ramaphosa leads tributes to Jessie Duarte

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has been laid to rest. 
  • Having lost her battle with cancer on Sunday morning, Duarte was buried at the Westpark Cemetery in line with Muslim rites. 
  • She was described as a "selfless leader" whose main goal was ensuring the unity of the ANC and the betterment of poor South Africans.

ANC deputy secretary general and former ambassador Jessie Duarte was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon. 

She succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning and, as per Muslim rites, she was buried after a funeral service at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. 

READ | 'Small in stature but a force in SA politics': Tributes pour in for Jessie Duarte

In his message of condolence, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Duarte as a selfless leader whose love and passion for assisting the poor were immeasurable. 

"Jessie Duarte’s sense of justice was keen. Her sympathies for the poor, the vulnerable, the destitute, and the marginalised ran deep. 

"She had empathy and could walk in other people’s shoes and see through their eyes. It is this that enabled her to see the suffering of our people and empathise with them. 

"She took up their cause and stood firm on her principles, even when her stance attracted criticism or personal attack. She was a champion of the oppressed everywhere," said Ramaphosa. 


ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile said Duarte was never content with championing the fight for citizens from boardrooms or comfortable settings, but always wanted to be on the ground experiencing the same day-to-day challenges they faced.

Ramaphosa said ANC officials had planned to visit Duarte on Sunday afternoon, but were instead met by the news of her death.

He stressed the pivotal role played by her in her pursuit of equality. 

"As the secretary of the Federation of Transvaal Women, she was part of building and leading a powerful women’s movement that directly challenged the oppression of black women and shook the foundations of the apartheid state. 

"She mobilised women across the country to resist the restrictions imposed upon them by a racist and sexist political system and a patriarchal society."

Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for Duarte. She was granted the special funeral as a result of having been South Africa’s ambassador to Mozambique from 1999 to 2003. 

The 69-year-old Duarte was undergoing cancer treatment and had been on medical leave since November last year. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjessie duartejohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1451 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4768 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1494 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo