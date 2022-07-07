48m ago

add bookmark

Acting Public Protector assures ATM her office will probe Ramaphosa 'without undue delay'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Acting Public Protector. advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.
Acting Public Protector. advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.
PHOTO: City Press
  • The Public Protector's office says it will investigate allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa without delay.
  • It has offered to give the African Transformation Movement (ATM) an update on the investigation process.
  • This comes after the ATM questioned the extension of Ramaphosa's deadline to answer questions relating to the allegations against him.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has reassured the African Transformation Movement (ATM) that her office is committed to finalising its investigation without undue delay into allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the executive ethics code.

The allegations stem from the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars stashed in furniture at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, in what has become known as the Phala Phala farm theft saga.

The Public Protector's office has invited ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula to join a virtual meeting "to outline the investigation process" that the office follows.

This comes after the ATM indicated last week that it was "taking legal advice on whether to bring an urgent application to set aside" what it describes as "the potentially unlawful and secret deal between Ramaphosa and Gcaleka" for the extension of his deadline to answer 31 questions Gcaleka's predecessor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, asked before she was suspended.

Zungula had questioned why the deadline was extended without providing any notice to the complainant and the public in such a sensitive matter.

Responding to the ATM, Ponatshego Mogaladi, the executive manager for investigations in the Office of the Public Protector, said "this office is committed to finalise this matter without undue delay, and to this end, the acting Public Protector hereby invites you to a virtual meeting to outline the investigation process that is followed by this office in this matter and other similar matters".

Mogaladi said the date and time of the proposed meeting would be confirmed by the acting Public Protector's personal assistant.

Zungula told News24 his party was still in the process of confirming the date, but that he hoped the matter would be dealt with urgently.

Gcaleka has publicly defended her decision to grant Ramaphosa an extension, and said it was based on a request from Ramaphosa's lawyers and the amount of information required.

Gcaleka said the reason why she did not inform the public about the extension was that it was in accordance with legal prescripts relating to her office's handling of communication on ongoing investigations.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectoratmkholeka gcalekacyril ramaphosapoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 3084 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 568 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,741.27
+0.1%
Silver
19.29
+0.4%
Palladium
1,934.01
+0.5%
Platinum
861.66
+0.3%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,551
+3.1%
All Share
67,701
+3.0%
Resource 10
63,660
+5.3%
Industrial 25
83,232
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,735
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo